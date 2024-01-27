 Pokemon Go celebrates Lunar New Year with special event, check out all details - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Pokemon Go celebrates Lunar New Year with special festive event, check out all details

Pokemon Go celebrates Lunar New Year with special festive event, check out all details

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 27, 2024 08:30 PM IST

Keep reading to know all the details about Pokemon Go's special Chinese New Year event

As the Chinese New Year is fast approaching, the famous video game Pokemon Go has announced a special festive event. Whether you are a competitive player or simply prefer casual gaming, this event is sure to excite you. In 2023, The Lunar New Year event featured Shiny Daramuka as the star Pokemon. However, this year, fans will witness the debut of a new Normal/Dragon-type Pokemon. Here's all you need to know about the festive event:

Pokemon Go announces special event to mark the Lunar New Year(Pokemon Go)
Pokemon Go announces special event to mark the Lunar New Year(Pokemon Go)

Celebrate Chinese New Year with Pokemon Go

When does the Lunar New Year event begin?

Although the festivities for Chinese New Year will commence on February 10, Pokemon Go's Lunar New Year event will run from Monday, February 5 at 10 am through Sunday, February 11 at 8 pm local time.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Debut of Drampa

This year, the highlight of the event is the debut of Drampa. In addition to the Normal/Dragon type Pokemon's regular form, Drampa's Shiny form will also be featured. The difference between the two versions is that the regular Drampa is white and green in colour, while the shiny one is brown and gold.

Event bonuses

Per the official webpage of the Pokemon Go Lunar New Year event, the featured bonuses players will get for a limited period of time are:

  1. Increased chance for Lucky Pokémon in trades.
  2. Increased chance to become Lucky Friends.
  3. Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.
  4. Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

Wild encounters

Featured Pokemons that you can encounter in the wild include: Magikarp, Dratini, Shuckle, Fennekin, Skrelp, Noibat, Jangmo-o. If you are lucky, you may also encounter a shiny version of the Pokemon.

Raids

One-star raids: Dratini, Deino, Goomy

Three-star raids: Druddigon, Turtonator, Drampa

Field Research Encounters

Featured Pokemons for Field Research Encounters include: Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu, Gible, Darumaka, Druddigon, Deino, Skrelp, Tyrunt, Goomy, Turtonator, and Drampa. Again, if you are lucky, you may get a shiny version.

Global Challenge: Dragons Unleashed

The description for the challenge per Pokemon Go website reads, “A Global Challenge will take place throughout the event! Work with Trainers around the world to throw 1,000,000,000 Nice Throws to unlock the bonuses below for all Trainers to enjoy for the remainder of the event! As part of the Global Challenge rewards, festive fireworks will also light up the skies!”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On