Prime Day bonanza on tech and more during Amazon's epic 48-hour sale in the US. Grab Apple, Bose and more

Time to celebrate Amazon Prime Day in the US!

Packages are transported on a conveyor belt at the Amazon warehouse, busy on Prime Day, in Melville, New York, U.S., June 11, 2023. REUTERS/Soren Larson(REUTERS)

This Primely event comes with it a treasure trove of discounted tech products, making it the perfect opportunity to score a new pair of headphones or take your smart home setup in a steal deal.

But that's not all—Prime Day also features enticing deals on wellness, tech peripherals, pet, home, and kitchen essentials.

Exclusively available to Prime members, this 48-hour sale extravaganza promises incredible savings.

Whether you're tech-savvy or looking to spruce up your home, Prime Day 2023 has something for everyone.

To help you maximize your Prime Day experience and ensure you make informed buying decisions, Hindustan Times compiled a curated list of the best tech deals.

Remember, these deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. Not a member yet? No worries! Sign up for a Prime membership today to instantly access these fantastic deals and unlock a world of benefits.

So, get ready to dive into the excitement of Prime Day 2023 and explore the best tech deals tailored to the US market.

Best Prime Day Tech deals:

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 (Amazon)

This 2023 Wellness Award winner is available with a jaw-dropping price tag.

4.7 Rating on Amazon

Buy link: Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Smart Plug (Amazon)

Grab this Smart Plug that you saw never before and control your automated home gadgets like lamps, fans, and more with just a click.

4.7 Rating on Amazon

Buy link: Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (Amazon)

Grab the best wireless earbuds on the market.

4.7 Rating on Amazon

Buy link: Amazon

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds (Amazon)

The best noise cancellation bud you can get under $100.

4.4 Rating on Amazon

Buy link: Amazon

Apple iPad 2021

Apple iPad 2021 (Amazon)

Cheapest Apple 9th generation iPad but is still fast and intuitive.

4.8 Rating on Amazon

Buy link: Amazon

Blink Mini indoor security camera

Blink Mini indoor security camera (Amazon)

Most affordable indoor security camera under $20 tag.

4.4 Rating on Amazon

Buy link: Amazon

MyQ Chamberlain Smart Wireless Garage Control

MyQ Chamberlain Smart Wireless Garage Control (Amazon)

Paired with a compatible app and Wi-Fi, this device allows you to open and close your garage door from anywhere just using your phone.

4.4 Rating on Amazon

Buy link: Amazon

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter (Amazon)

Universal travel adaptor with EU, U.K., and U.S. adapters.

4.7 Rating on Amazon

Buy link: Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphone

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphone (Amazon)

Right now the best over-ear headphones available in the market with only 240gm weight.

4.6 Rating on Amazon

Buy link: Amazon

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphone

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphone (Amazon)

The most lightweight (186gm) over-ear option from Sony.

4.7 Rating on Amazon

Buy link: Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Charge 5 (Amazon)

Monitor your heart rate, sleep patterns, step count, and beyond with the advanced features of the Fitbit Charge 5.

4.2 Rating on Amazon

Buy link: Amazon