Printers on sale online: Check out top 10 picks for home and office

Printing, scanning, photocopying and sending fax, these are some of the core functions of a printer. Traditionally an office device, printers have made their way to our homes, especially after the global pandemic. Whether you're a student needing hard copies of study materials, a professional requiring sharp presentations, or a creative enthusiast bringing digital art to life, the right printer can be a powerful ally. However, with a plethora of options flooding the market, choosing the perfect printer on sale can feel overwhelming.

Printers on sale come with good value and are ideal for home and office.(Unplash)

Understanding the key features such as print speed, resolution, connectivity, and even mobile compatibility will empower you to make an educated decision that aligns with your requirements. Irrespective of your requirements, the right printer will help you save money in the long-run while making you independent when it comes to requiring emergency prints. Read on to know all about the printers on sale from renowned brands with best deals and features.

1. HP Deskjet 2331

A printer for home needs to compact so that it fits easily without disrupting much space. This HP Deskjet printer combines printing, scanning, and copying in one compact device. Its easy setup via the HP Smart app streamlines installation, and the USB connectivity ensures hassle-free connections to your PC. Whether it's important documents or vibrant colour prints, this printer handles your tasks efficiently with speeds of up to 7.5 ppm in monochrome and 5.5 ppm in colour. Its reliable performance is complemented by original HP ink cartridges that deliver sharp text and graphics.

Specifications:

Model: HP Deskjet 2331 (7WN46D)

Connectivity: USB

Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet

Printing Speed: Monochrome - Up to 7.5 ppm, Colour - Up to 5.5 ppm

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Recommended Use: Home, Small Office

Pros Cons Compact size USB connectivity limits wireless printing options Easy setup via HP Smart app and USB connectivity Not for heavy duty office use

2. HP Deskjet 2723

Transform your home printing experience with the HP Deskjet 2723. This all-in-one printer combines copy and scan functionalities with the convenience of dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Setting up this printer is a breeze with the HP Smart app, ensuring seamless integration into your home network. Your printing never has to wait, thanks to speeds of up to 5.5 ppm in colour and 7.5 ppm in monochrome. The printer's compact design makes it an ideal addition to any home workspace.

Specifications:

Model: HP Deskjet 2723

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet

Printing Speed: Monochrome - Up to 7.5 ppm, Colour - Up to 5.5 ppm

Functions: Print, Copy, Scan

Recommended Use: Home, Small Office

Pros Cons Dual Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Printing speed may not be ideal for high-volume printing needs Compact design

3. Brother HL-L2321D

Experience efficient and hassle-free monochrome printing with the Brother HL-L2321D laser printer. Its auto-duplex feature ensures seamless double-sided printing, perfect for saving paper and time. This printer delivers a rapid 30 ppm print speed, catering to your essential printing needs. Its compact design makes it a space-saver, while the USB connectivity ensures simple setup. From crisp text documents to reports, this printer shines with its high-quality monochrome output.

Specifications:

Model: Brother HL-L2321D

Connectivity: USB

Printing Technology: Laser

Printing Speed: Monochrome - Up to 30 ppm

Special Feature: Auto-Duplex, Single Function

Pros Cons Auto-duplex feature Limited to monochrome printing Rapid monochrome printing speeds

4. Brother DCP-L2520D

This is a versatile multi-function device designed for office efficiency. Its auto-duplex feature and rapid 30 ppm printing speed ensure seamless double-sided prints and quick document output. This monochrome laser printer also serves as a scanner and copier, making it an all-in-one solution for essential office tasks. The high scanner resolution and flatbed design allow for precise scans. From reports to ID copying, this printer simplifies office tasks while maintaining high-quality output.

Specifications:

Model: Brother DCP-L2520D

Connectivity: USB

Printing Technology: Laser

Print Speed: Monochrome - Up to 30 ppm

Special Feature: Auto-Duplex, Print, Scan and Copy

Pros Cons Auto-duplex feature Limited to monochrome printing High scanner resolution for accurate scans No colour scanning function

5. Canon PIXMA MG2577s

Get everything related to printing done with the Canon PIXMA MG2577s all-in-one inkjet colour printer. With easy setup via USB, this printer brings your prints, scans, and copies to life in vivid colours. This printer is perfect for personal projects, its compact design fits seamlessly into your home. From printing vibrant photos to copying important documents, this printer's versatility makes it an ideal companion for your creative and administrative needs.

Specifications:

Model: Canon PIXMA MG2577s

Connectivity: USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 4 ppm

Max Print Speed (Monochrome): 8 ppm

Pros Cons All-in-one convenience Limited printing speed for larger documents Affordable and versatile for personal use

6. Canon PIXMA E4570

The Canon PIXMA E4570 is an all-in-one Wi-Fi colour printer. This printer delivers on all fronts whether you are using it at home or in an office setup. You can seamlessly connect via Wi-Fi or USB, and revel in its auto-duplex and FAX capabilities. It's not just about printing; it's about enhancing efficiency with this printer. From producing colourful graphics to automatically printing double-sided documents, this printer adapts to your needs. It's your reliable partner for home or office tasks.

Specifications:

Model: Canon PIXMA E4570

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy, FAX

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 4.4 ppm

Max Print Speed (Monochrome): 8.8 ppm

Pros Cons Auto-duplex and FAX capabilities Moderate printing speeds for large volumes LCD display

7. Epson EcoTank L3252

Effortlessly handle tasks with the Epson EcoTank L3252 printer in sleek black. This printer transforms everyday printing, scanning, and copying into a seamless experience. Its wireless capability connects you effortlessly to your devices, making tasks feel more like an opportunity to connect rather than a chore. The smart Wi-Fi feature and user-friendly app add a touch of modern convenience to your workflow. The printer's space-saving design and spill-free refilling contribute to its hassle-free usability. Enjoy sharp, vibrant prints at 5760 x 1440 resolution.

Specifications:

Brand: Epson

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Technology: Inkjet

Special Feature: Wireless

Recommended Uses: Office, Home

Model: L3252

Printer Output: Colour

Pros Cons Duplex printing May not have mobile compatibility Space-saving design

8. Epson EcoTank M100

The Epson EcoTank M100 printer offers more than just printing; it's a time-saving asset for your office. With swift and high-quality monochrome prints at a notable speed of 34 ppm, it's your ally for efficient workdays. The network connectivity ensures seamless sharing among your team. Its space-saving design is perfect for any office layout. The printer's reliability, coupled with Epson's warranty and support, brings peace of mind to your workspace. Say goodbye to frequent refills with the high-yield pigment ink bottles, adding to your savings.

Specifications:

Brand: Epson

Connectivity: USB, Ethernet

Technology: Ink Tank

Special Feature: Network Ready

Recommended Uses: Office

Model: M100

Printer Output: Monochrome

Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 34 ppm

Pros Cons High-yield pigment ink bottles Limited to office use Efficient monochrome printing Monochrome printing only

9.PIXMA TR4522 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Office Printer

The PIXMA TR4522 brings convenience to your workspace. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it's ready for network sharing, enhancing collaborative efforts in the office. This inkjet printer is designed to handle various tasks, from monochrome printing to scanning documents via its sheetfed scanner. Its versatility suits office needs, making it an ideal tool for creating crisp documents and handling tasks efficiently. The compact design doesn't compromise on performance, making it a valuable addition to any office setup.

Specifications:

Brand: Limited

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Technology: Inkjet

Special Feature: Network Ready

Recommended Uses: Office

Printer Output: Monochrome

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 15 ppm

Scanner Type: Sheetfed

Pros Cons Network-ready for shared use Heavy Versatile functions

10. Epson EcoTank L805

The Epson EcoTank L805 printer brings your memories to life with vibrant and detailed prints. Its Wi-Fi connectivity ensures you can conveniently print your cherished photos from your devices. This printer is perfect for home use, enabling you to relive your special moments by producing high-quality colour photos. With its six-colour ink system, it captures intricate details and vivid hues, making your photos stand out. The compact design complements your home, while its user-friendly features make photo printing a breeze.

Specifications:

Brand: Epson

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Technology: Ink Tank

Special Feature: Single Function

Recommended Uses: Home

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5 ppm

Operating System: Windows, macOS Wireless

Pros Cons Wireless connectivity No scanner Suitable for printing photos at home

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP Deskjet 2331 Compact size Easy setup through HP Smart App Colour printing capability HP Deskjet 2723 Dual Band WiFi Bluetooth connectivity Auto Duplex printing Brother HL-L2321D Monochrome laser printing Auto-Duplex printing High-speed print Brother DCP-L2520D Auto-Duplex printing High-speed print Network connectivity Canon PIXMA MG2577s Compact design Mobile connectivity Affordable cost Canon PIXMA E4570 Wireless printing with FAX Auto Duplex printing ADF (Auto Document Feeder) Epson EcoTank L3252 Economical Heat Free technology Low cost per page Spill-free refilling Epson EcoTank M100 High-yield pigment ink bottles USB and Ethernet connectivity Monochrome printing PIXMA TR4522 Wireless Network Ready Sheetfed scanner Envelopes and plain paper printing support Epson EcoTank L805 Wi-Fi connectivity with mobile printing Six-colour ink system High-quality photo printing

Best value for money

The Brother DCP-L2520D offers excellent value for money with its auto-duplex printing, network connectivity, and high-speed printing capabilities, making it a reliable choice for office needs without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Epson EcoTank L805 stands out as the best overall product, featuring Wi-Fi connectivity for mobile printing, a six-colour ink system for vibrant photo prints, and high-quality results, making it ideal for both home and creative projects.

How to find the right printer on sale?

To find the right printer on sale, consider your needs—whether it's for home, office, or creative use. Look for printers with features like wireless connectivity, auto-duplex printing, and high-quality output. Check online retailers, local electronics stores, and manufacturer websites for ongoing promotions. Read reviews and compare specifications to ensure you're getting the best deal that matches your printing requirements.

