Projector Bonanza Sale: Top 10 projector deals with up to 65% off, 4K clarity and cinematic sound

Amit Rahi
Nov 14, 2025 02:00 pm IST

Discover the best projector deals! We recommended top models for every budget, highlighting features and value to guarantee your perfect home theater upgrade.

Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector Brightness: 3300lm with HDMI Port (White)

₹27,201


E GATE Atom 4X+ Fully Automatic Projector 4k Ultra HD | Whale TV+ Live TV on Android | Brightest 400 ISO | Native 1080p, Netflix, Prime | USB-HDMI ARC+CEC | HDR+HLG | WiFi 6, BT, FlexAngle, Egate Gold

₹9,490


[Google TV Official] Crossbeats Lumex Solis Projector 4k Ultra HD, 1080p Native, Android OS WiFi, 1000 ANSI, Smart Mini Projector for Room, Portable Home Theater Cinema, Built-in Apps, 300Display

₹19,999


XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Full HD Portable Projector, Mini Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth, Android TV 11.0, 400 ISO Lumens, 2X8W Speakers, Supports 4K, Auto Focus, Object Avoidance & Screen Adaption

₹34,999


Crossbeats Lumex Cine Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080p, Mini Projector for Room,16000 Lumens Android OS, Built-in - Netflix, Prime, YouTube, Portable, Speaker, WiFi, 300 Display Cinema

₹12,999


WZATCO Yuva Vibe, Certified Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080P Fully Automatic, HDMI ARC, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, Portable Room Cinema, Black

₹13,790


LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), upto 120 screen, 450,000:1 contrast ratio, 3-channel RGB Laser, 360° handle, Auto screen adjustment, Airplay & Screen Share

₹89,999


BenQ MX560C XGA Business & Education Projector, DLP, 4000 ANSI Lumens Brightness, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, HDMI, USB-A, Upto 15000 Hrs Extra-Long Lamp Life, 10 W Speaker, 3D Capable, White

₹29,989


Lumio Arc 7 Projector | Official Google TV & Netflix | 1080p Full HD | 4K Downscaling via HDMI | 400 ANSI Lumens | 100 Screen | Auto Keystone, Obstacle Avoidance | Dolby Audio | 16W Bluetooth Speaker

₹32,999


BenQ GP520 4K 4LED Smart Projector,Brightness 2600 ANSI Lumens,Excellent Colors 98% REC709,Upto 200Screen Size,Auto 2D keystone,24W Speakers,Certified Google TV,WiFi,HDMI 2.1,USB-C,USB-A,Black color

₹137,990


Ready to ditch your small screen and upgrade to a massive cinematic display? A great projector can transform your living room into a true home theater, offering stunning visuals for movies, sports, and gaming without the footprint of a huge TV.

Find your ultimate home theatre projector and score an amazing deal right now.

This guide curates the best projector options available right now. We cover models across all price points, focusing on key features like brightness, resolution, and overall value, ensuring you find the perfect deal for your cinematic upgrade.

The Epson EB-E01 offers a reliable business projector solution with XGA resolution and a bright 3300 lumens output for clear and vibrant presentations even in well-lit rooms. It features 3LCD technology that provides balanced white and colour brightness, enhancing image clarity. The projector supports HDMI connectivity and manual keystone correction for flexible setup. Its lamp life extends up to 12,000 hours in eco mode, making it ideal for long-term use in office or educational settings.

Equipped with digital zoom and built-in speakers, it delivers good multimedia support on screens up to 350 inches, combining portability with professional-grade performance.

Specifications

Brightness
3300 lumens
Resolution
1024 x 768 (XGA)
Lamp Life
12,000 hours (Eco Mode)
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, VGA
Digital Zoom
1.35x
Loading...

The E GATE Atom 4X+ is a premium home cinema projector delivering a native 1080p resolution with HDR and 4K support, boasting 400 ISO lumens equivalent for vibrant visuals. It runs on Whale OS based on Android 12, offering seamless access to Netflix, Prime Video, and live TV apps. The projector incorporates an AI-powered auto-focus and keystone correction system, plus a flexible rotatable design and NASA-grade lanthanide glass for sharp, screenless projection.

Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1 with ARC, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, and USB ports, complemented by powerful built-in speakers, ensuring an immersive cinematic experience.

Specifications

Brightness
400 ISO lumens equivalent
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Native 1080p)
Screen Size
Up to 300 inches
Connectivity
HDMI 2.1 ARC+CEC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4
Lamp Life
60,000 hours
Loading...

The Crossbeats Lumex Solis features a sharp native 1080p display with 4K support and an extraordinarily bright 16,000 lumens output for vivid images in varied lighting. It runs Google TV for access to over 10,000 apps and supports voice control via Google Assistant. Its short throw 1:1 ratio and 300-inch maximum screen size, coupled with auto-keystone, electric focus, and zoom, provide versatile and user-friendly viewing.

Dual 15W stereo speakers with Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6 enhance the audio-visual experience, making it portable and ideal for home or outdoor use.

Specifications

Brightness
16,000 lumens
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Native 1080p) with 4K support
Screen Size
Up to 300 inches
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6
Speaker
2 x 15W
Loading...

The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is a compact, portable projector offering native 1080p resolution with 400 ISO lumens brightness. It features intelligent screen adaptation with auto-focus and keystone correction powered by 3D ToF sensors. Running Android TV 11.0, it supports smooth wireless streaming. Its dual 8W speakers provide Dolby Audio-enhanced sound, complementing its vivid visuals and making it ideal for presentations, gaming, or outdoor movie nights.

Specifications

Brightness
400 ISO lumens
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Audio
2 x 8W speakers with Dolby Audio
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
Operating System
Android TV 11.0
Loading...

The Crossbeats Lumex Cine projector boasts native 1080p resolution with 4K support and a powerful 16,000 lumens brightness for bright, vivid images. Featuring Android OS and OTT apps, including Netflix and Prime, it supports effortless streaming of diverse content. The projector’s auto-focus, auto keystone, and digital zoom (50-100%) allow easy image adjustment.

Its built-in 15W speaker delivers rich audio for seamless home cinema setups. Designed for business, education, and home entertainment, it offers a massive screen size of up to 300 inches.

Specifications

Brightness
16,000 lumens
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Native 1080p) with 4K support
Speaker Power
15W built-in speaker
Zoom
50-100% digital zoom
Loading...

The WZATCO Yuva Vibe projector provides native 1080p resolution with 4K HDR support and a bright 14,000 lumens output, ensuring clear images even in bright environments. Featuring a fully automatic setup with auto-focus, keystone, and obstacle avoidance, plus a rotatable 270° design for flexible placement.

It runs a certified OS with built-in Netflix and Prime apps, avoice assistant, and ChatGPT integration for smart control. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI ARC, supported by built-in 5W HiFi speakers for a compact smart cinema experience.

Specifications

Brightness
14,000 lumens
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Native 1080p)
Speaker
5W HiFi speakers
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, USB
Features
Fully automatic setup, ChatGPT integration
Loading...

The LG CineBeam Q HU710PB is a portable 4K UHD laser projector supporting up to a 120-inch screen size with a high 450,000:1 contrast ratio and 500 ANSI lumens brightness. Its RGB laser technology delivers rich colours with 154% DCI-P3 coverage.

Features include auto screen adjustment, AirPlay, screen share, and Bluetooth connectivity. Lightweight and compact, it is ideal for both business presentations and home theatre use. The 360° handle adds portability, enhancing its user convenience.

Specifications

Brightness
500 ANSI lumens
Resolution
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI, Wi-Fi, USB
Max Screen Size
120 inches
Loading...

The BenQ MX560C is a bright XGA (1024x768) projector with 4000 ANSI lumens, ideal for business and education settings. It supports up to 150-inch displays with a high contrast ratio (20,000:1) and a 10W built-in speaker. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB, VGA, and audio input/output.

The projector emphasises ease of use with 1D auto-keystone correction and multiple display modes, ensuring clear, vivid presentations. Long lamp life and reliable performance make it well-suited for classrooms and offices.

Specifications

Brightness
4000 ANSI lumens
Resolution
1024 x 768 (XGA)
Contrast Ratio
20,000:1
Speaker Power
10W built-in speaker
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, VGA, Audio in/out
Loading...

The Lumio Arc 7 offers full HD 1080p projection with 4K downscaling and 400 ANSI lumens brightness for clear visuals up to 100 inches. Certified for streaming, it features official Google TV and Netflix built-in, alongside built-in 16W Dolby Audio speakers. Auto keystone, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance ensure an effortless setup. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.0 (ARC), USB, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Specifications

Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Speaker Power
16W Dolby Audio speakers
Connectivity
HDMI 2.0 ARC, USB, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi
Screen Size
Up to 100 inches
Brightness
400 ANSI Lumens
Loading...

The BenQ GP520 is a high-performing 4K projector delivering 2600 ANSI lumens brightness and producing vibrant, accurate colours with 98% REC709 coverage. It supports up to 200-inch screens and features auto-focus, auto 2D keystone, and obstacle avoidance for precision image adjustment.

With dual 12W speakers, Wi-Fi, USB-C, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, it is designed for modern education, gaming, and home cinema needs. Long LED lifespan and a 3-year projector warranty enhance its reliability.

Specifications

Brightness
2600 ANSI lumens
Resolution
3840 x 2160 (4K)
Speaker Power
12W x 2
Connectivity
USB-C, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Max Screen Size
200 inches

  • What is the most important factor when choosing a projector?

    Brightness is key, especially if you plan to use it in rooms that aren't completely dark.

  • Do I need a special screen to use a projector?

    While you can project onto a white wall, a dedicated screen greatly improves picture quality, contrast, and color.

  • What resolution should I look for?

    For the best experience, look for 1080p (Full HD) at a minimum, or 4K for the highest detail.

  • How far away does the projector need to be from the wall?

    This depends on the projector's throw ratio. Some can display a large image from very short distances (short-throw).

  • Are LED or Lamp-based projectors better?

    LED projectors offer a longer lifespan and instant on/off, while lamp-based models often provide higher brightness for the price.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

