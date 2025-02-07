Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best LED projector in 2025: Top 10 picks for superior picture quality, smart features, and seamless connectivity

ByNivedita Mishra
Feb 07, 2025 03:04 PM IST

LED projectors in 2025 offer high resolution, smart features, and improved connectivity, making them ideal for home entertainment, gaming, and professional use.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall projector

WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 2X Brighter, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Fully Automatic Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector, Auto Focus, Auto 4D Keystone, 4X Brighter, 4K HDR Support, Rotatable Design, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WZATCO Yuva Elite Automatic, Native 1080P Ultra Bright 12600 Lumens Projector for Home, 250” Screen | 5W Speaker | 2 Way Bluetooth | USB Screen Mirroring View Details checkDetails

₹11,030

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Beem 480 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, 5100 Lumens, Built in OTT Apps(White) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Beem 450 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WZATCO Pixel Plus | Portable LED Projector | Native 720p Full HD 1080P Support | Electronic Keystone | Power via Powerbank | 3900 Lumens | 176 Max Screen | Home & Outdoor Cinema | Bluetooth View Details checkDetails

₹6,030

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WZATCO Neo (Upgraded) Fully Automatic, 12600 Lumens Full HD Native 1080P, 4K HDR Android Projector for Home (Auto Focus + Auto Keystone), ARC, Dual WiFi & BT, YouTube, Netflix, Prime & More View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Affordable LED projector

WZATCO Pixel | Portable LED Projector | Native 720p Full HD 1080P Support | LTPS Technology | Best in Segment | 250 ANSI | 176 Max Screen | Home & Outdoor Cinema | Compatible with 4K TV Stick, PC View Details checkDetails

₹4,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

An LED projector in 2025 offers efficiency and durability. It provides clear visuals, low power consumption, and a long lifespan. Unlike lamp-based models, it requires minimal maintenance. LED projectors generate less heat and start instantly.

Discover the best LED projectors in 2025 for sharp visuals, smart features, and seamless connectivity.
Discover the best LED projectors in 2025 for sharp visuals, smart features, and seamless connectivity.

Merits include energy efficiency, long operational life, and compact size. Demerits may involve limited brightness in large spaces and higher initial cost. LED projectors suit home entertainment, business presentations, and gaming.

For a reliable viewing experience, consider a model with suitable resolution and brightness. Explore the latest options and choose an LED projector that meets your requirements.

We have created a list of best LED projector available on Amazon.

Loading Suggestions...

The WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector offers 2X brightness with 720P native resolution and support for 1080P and 4K content. Its rotatable design, auto and 4D keystone correction ensure flexible positioning. Featuring WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and ARC, it enables smooth connectivity. Built-in Netflix, Prime, and screen mirroring enhance entertainment options. Ideal for home viewing, it delivers efficient performance with advanced features. Its compact build and smart integration make it a practical choice for diverse multimedia needs.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 720P, supports 1080P and 4K
Brightness
2X brighter for clear visuals
Connectivity
WiFi 6, Bluetooth, ARC support
Keystone Correction
Auto & 4D for flexible alignment
Streaming Apps
Netflix, Prime, and screen mirroring

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smart features with Android 13.0 integration

affiliate-tick

Rotatable design for better positioning

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited native resolution at 720P

affiliate-cross

Brightness may be insufficient for well-lit rooms

Click Here to Buy

WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 2X Brighter, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the sharp visuals, easy setup, and connectivity. Some mention brightness concerns in daylight but praise its smart features.

Why choose this product?

This projector offers smart connectivity, flexible positioning, and built-in streaming apps, making it suitable for home entertainment and presentations.

Loading Suggestions...

The WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Fully Automatic Smart Projector features native 1080P resolution with 4K HDR support and 4X brightness for enhanced clarity. Auto focus and auto 4D keystone ensure precise image alignment. Its rotatable design, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and ARC provide seamless connectivity. Built-in screen mirroring and Android 13.0 enable direct streaming. Ideal for home entertainment and presentations, this projector offers convenience with smart automation, making it a reliable choice for immersive viewing experiences.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080P, supports 4K HDR
Brightness
4X brighter for improved visibility
Focus & Keystone
Auto focus and auto 4D keystone correction
Connectivity
WiFi 6, Bluetooth, ARC support
Streaming & Mirroring
Android 13.0, screen mirroring, and built-in apps

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fully automatic focus and keystone adjustment

affiliate-tick

High brightness with 4K HDR support

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May struggle with visibility in bright rooms

affiliate-cross

Slightly higher price compared to basic models

Click Here to Buy

WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Fully Automatic Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector, Auto Focus, Auto 4D Keystone, 4X Brighter, 4K HDR Support, Rotatable Design, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users praise the sharp picture quality, fast auto focus, and smooth streaming. Some mention brightness limitations in daylight but appreciate smart features.

Why choose this product?

This projector offers full automation, high brightness, and 4K support, making it ideal for home entertainment and professional presentations.

Loading Suggestions...

The WZATCO Yuva Elite Automatic Projector features native 1080P resolution with ultra-bright 12,600 lumens for enhanced clarity on screens up to 250 inches. Its built-in 5W speaker delivers clear audio, while two-way Bluetooth ensures seamless connectivity with external devices. USB screen mirroring allows easy content sharing. Designed for home entertainment, it offers automatic adjustments for optimised viewing. With advanced brightness and versatile features, this projector provides an immersive experience suitable for movies, gaming, and presentations.

Specifications of WZATCO Yuva Elite Automatic, Native 1080P Ultra Bright 12600 Lumens Projector

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080P for sharp visuals
Brightness
Ultra-bright 12,600 lumens for clear images
Screen Size
Supports up to 250-inch display
Audio
Built-in 5W speaker with two-way Bluetooth
Connectivity
USB screen mirroring for easy sharing

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High brightness ensures clear viewing in various lighting conditions

affiliate-tick

Two-way Bluetooth enhances audio connectivity options

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Built-in speaker may lack deep bass

affiliate-cross

Large screen projection may require proper setup space

Click Here to Buy

WZATCO Yuva Elite Automatic, Native 1080P Ultra Bright 12600 Lumens Projector for Home, 250” Screen | 5W Speaker | 2 Way Bluetooth | USB Screen Mirroring

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the bright display, large screen support, and Bluetooth connectivity. Some mention the speaker could be better for deeper sound.

Why choose this product?

This projector offers high brightness, large screen capability, and smart connectivity, making it ideal for home entertainment and presentations.

Also read: Best projectors for home in 2024: Enjoy movies, sports and gaming to the fullest with top 9 picks

Loading Suggestions...

The Portronics Beem 480 Smart LED Projector delivers 1080p Full HD resolution with 5100 lumens for clear visuals. It features built-in OTT apps, allowing direct streaming without external devices. Its LED technology ensures efficient performance with a long lifespan. Designed for home entertainment, it supports multiple connectivity options for seamless use. The compact design makes it easy to set up in various spaces. With bright visuals and smart features, this projector enhances viewing experiences for movies, gaming, and presentations.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Full HD for sharp visuals
Brightness
5100 lumens for clear images
Streaming
Built-in OTT apps for direct content access
Technology
LED light source for long lifespan
Connectivity
Multiple input options for versatile use

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Built-in OTT apps eliminate the need for external streaming devices

affiliate-tick

LED technology ensures energy efficiency and long-lasting performance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Brightness may not be sufficient for well-lit rooms

affiliate-cross

Built-in speaker quality may not match external sound systems

Click Here to Buy

Portronics Beem 480 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, 5100 Lumens, Built in OTT Apps(White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the sharp picture, easy setup, and built-in apps. Some mention brightness limitations in daylight but praise its smart features.

Why choose this product?

This projector offers Full HD resolution, built-in OTT apps, and reliable LED technology, making it ideal for home entertainment and presentations.

Loading Suggestions...

The Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector features 720p HD resolution with 2000 lumens for clear visuals in compact spaces. Its rotatable design allows flexible positioning, while built-in streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar enable direct content access. Screen mirroring enhances connectivity with mobile devices, and the 3W speaker provides basic audio support. Designed for home entertainment, it offers easy setup and smart features, making it a convenient choice for movies, shows, and casual presentations.

Specifications

Resolution
720p HD for basic clarity
Brightness
2000 lumens for moderate visibility
Streaming
Built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar
Design
Rotatable structure for flexible positioning
Audio
3W speaker for built-in sound

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and rotatable design allows easy setup

affiliate-tick

Built-in streaming apps reduce dependence on external devices

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited brightness may not suit well-lit rooms

affiliate-cross

Native resolution is lower compared to Full HD models

Click Here to Buy

Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its compact design and built-in apps. Some mention brightness limitations but find it convenient for small spaces and casual use.

Why choose this product?

This projector offers built-in streaming, a rotatable design, and compact size, making it ideal for casual entertainment and easy placement.

Loading Suggestions...

The Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector delivers 1080p Full HD resolution with 4500 lumens for clear visuals. Its rotatable design ensures flexible positioning, while built-in streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar offer direct entertainment access. Screen mirroring allows seamless connectivity with mobile devices, and the 5W speaker provides enhanced audio output. Designed for home entertainment, it combines bright visuals, smart features, and easy setup, making it suitable for movies, gaming, and casual presentations in various spaces.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Full HD for detailed visuals
Brightness
4500 lumens for improved clarity
Streaming
Built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar
Design
Rotatable structure for flexible placement
Audio
5W speaker for better sound output
Click Here to Buy

Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users like the Full HD quality, built-in apps, and rotatable design. Some mention brightness concerns in bright rooms but praise smart features.

Why choose this product?

This projector offers Full HD visuals, built-in streaming, and a rotatable design, making it a practical choice for home entertainment.

Also read: Best Zebronics projectors to buy: Top 9 high-resolution and user-friendly picks

Loading Suggestions...

The Portronics Beem 450 Smart LED Projector delivers 1080p Full HD resolution with 4000 lumens for clear and immersive visuals. Built-in streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar allow direct content access without external devices. Screen mirroring enhances connectivity with smartphones and laptops, while the 5W speaker provides decent audio output. Designed for home entertainment, it offers a convenient setup with multiple smart features. Its balance of brightness, resolution, and streaming options makes it a reliable choice.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Full HD for sharp visuals
Brightness
4000 lumens for clear image quality
Streaming
Built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar
Connectivity
Screen mirroring for wireless content sharing
Audio
5W speaker for built-in sound output

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Full HD resolution enhances picture clarity

affiliate-tick

Built-in streaming apps reduce the need for external devices

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Brightness may not be sufficient for brightly lit rooms

affiliate-cross

Built-in speaker may lack deep bass

Click Here to Buy

Portronics Beem 450 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker (Grey)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the Full HD resolution, streaming apps, and screen mirroring. Some mention brightness concerns but find it convenient for entertainment.

Why choose this product?

This projector offers Full HD visuals, built-in streaming, and wireless mirroring, making it an excellent choice for home entertainment.

Loading Suggestions...

The WZATCO Pixel Plus Portable LED Projector features native 720p resolution with 1080P support and 3900 lumens for clear visuals. Its electronic keystone correction ensures precise image alignment, while the 176-inch maximum screen size enhances viewing experiences. Designed for home and outdoor cinema, it supports Bluetooth connectivity for seamless audio pairing. Powered via a power bank, it offers portability and convenience. With versatile features and compact design, this projector provides an efficient entertainment solution for various settings.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 720p, supports 1080P for enhanced clarity
Brightness
3900 lumens for clear visuals in dim settings
Screen Size
Supports up to 176-inch display
Power Supply
Can be powered via a power bank for portability
Connectivity
Bluetooth for wireless audio pairing

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Portable design with power bank support for outdoor use

affiliate-tick

Electronic keystone correction ensures proper image alignment

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Brightness may not be suitable for brightly lit environments

affiliate-cross

Native resolution is lower compared to Full HD models

Click Here to Buy

WZATCO Pixel Plus | Portable LED Projector | Native 720p Full HD 1080P Support | Electronic Keystone | Power via Powerbank | 3900 Lumens | 176 Max Screen | Home & Outdoor Cinema | Bluetooth

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its portability, Bluetooth support, and large screen size. Some mention brightness limitations but find it great for outdoor use.

Why choose this product?

This projector offers portability, Bluetooth connectivity, and a large display, making it ideal for both home and outdoor entertainment.

Loading Suggestions...

The WZATCO Neo (Upgraded) Fully Automatic Projector features native 1080P resolution with 4K HDR support and 12,600 lumens for bright, detailed visuals. Auto focus and auto keystone ensure effortless image alignment, while dual WiFi and Bluetooth enhance connectivity. Built-in Android OS supports YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video for direct streaming. ARC compatibility improves audio output options. Designed for home entertainment, this projector combines high brightness, smart automation, and versatile connectivity for an immersive viewing experience in various settings.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080P with 4K HDR support
Brightness
12,600 lumens for vivid visuals
Automation
Auto focus and auto keystone for easy setup
Connectivity
Dual WiFi, Bluetooth, and ARC support
Streaming
Built-in Android OS with YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High brightness and 4K HDR support ensure excellent picture quality

affiliate-tick

Auto focus and keystone correction simplify setup and alignment

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Brightness may be excessive for small, dark rooms

affiliate-cross

Built-in speakers may not match dedicated sound systems

Click Here to Buy

WZATCO Neo (Upgraded) Fully Automatic, 12600 Lumens Full HD Native 1080P, 4K HDR Android Projector for Home (Auto Focus + Auto Keystone), ARC, Dual WiFi & BT, YouTube, Netflix, Prime & More

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users praise the sharp visuals, easy auto focus, and built-in apps. Some mention the speaker quality but appreciate its smart features.

Why choose this product?

This projector offers high brightness, smart automation, and built-in streaming, making it ideal for home entertainment and immersive viewing.

Loading Suggestions...

The WZATCO Pixel Portable LED Projector features native 720p resolution with 1080P support and LTPS technology for improved image clarity. With 250 ANSI lumens, it delivers bright visuals on screens up to 176 inches. Designed for home and outdoor cinema, it supports 4K TV sticks, PCs, and other devices for versatile connectivity. Its compact design ensures easy portability, making it suitable for different viewing environments. This projector offers an efficient and flexible entertainment solution for movies, gaming, and presentations.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 720p with 1080P support
Brightness
250 ANSI lumens for clear visuals
Technology
LTPS technology for improved image quality
Screen Size
Supports up to 176-inch display
Compatibility
Works with 4K TV sticks, PCs, and more

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and portable design for flexible use

affiliate-tick

Supports multiple devices, enhancing connectivity options

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Brightness may not be sufficient for well-lit rooms

affiliate-cross

Native resolution is lower compared to Full HD models

Click Here to Buy

WZATCO Pixel | Portable LED Projector | Native 720p Full HD 1080P Support | LTPS Technology | Best in Segment | 250 ANSI | 176 Max Screen | Home & Outdoor Cinema | Compatible with 4K TV Stick, PC

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users like its portability, compatibility with multiple devices, and large screen size. Some mention brightness limitations but find it great for casual use.

Why choose this product?

This projector offers portability, broad compatibility, and a large display, making it ideal for both home and outdoor entertainment.

What is the lifespan of a LED projector?

The lifespan of an LED projector typically ranges from 20,000 to 30,000 hours, depending on usage and maintenance. This extended lifespan surpasses traditional lamp-based projectors, making LED projectors a cost-effective and reliable choice for long-term entertainment and presentations.

What is the future of a projector?

The future of projectors includes advancements in 4K and 8K resolutions, laser and LED technology, improved portability, and AI-driven enhancements. Wireless connectivity, interactive features, and ultra-short throw designs will make projectors more versatile for home entertainment, gaming, and professional use.

Will projectors replace TVs?

Projectors may not fully replace TVs but will complement them with larger screens, portability, and smart features. Advancements in brightness, resolution, and ultra-short throw technology make projectors a viable alternative, especially for home theatres and immersive viewing experiences.

Top 3 features of best LED projector in 2025

Best LED Projector in 2025Special FeatureConnectivity TechnologyDisplay Resolution
WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector2X Brighter, Rotatable, Auto & 4D KeystoneWiFi 6, Bluetooth, Screen Mirroring, ARC
720P Native, 1080P & 4K Support
WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Fully AutomaticAuto Focus, Auto 4D Keystone, 4X BrighterWiFi 6, Bluetooth, Screen Mirroring, ARC
Native 1080P, 4K HDR Support
WZATCO Yuva Elite AutomaticUltra Bright 12600 Lumens, 250” Screen2-Way Bluetooth, USB Screen MirroringNative 1080P
Portronics Beem 480 Smart LED ProjectorBuilt-in OTT Apps, 5100 LumensWiFi, Screen Mirroring1080p Full HD
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED ProjectorRotatable, Built-in Streaming AppsWiFi, Screen Mirroring720p HD
Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED ProjectorRotatable, Built-in Streaming AppsWiFi, Screen Mirroring1080p Full HD
Portronics Beem 450 Smart LED ProjectorBuilt-in Streaming Apps, 4000 LumensWiFi, Screen Mirroring1080p Full HD
WZATCO Pixel Plus Portable LED ProjectorElectronic Keystone, Power via PowerbankBluetooth, Screen Mirroring
Native 720p, 1080P Support
WZATCO Neo (Upgraded) Fully AutomaticAuto Focus, Auto Keystone, 12600 LumensDual WiFi, Bluetooth, ARC
Native 1080P, 4K HDR Support
WZATCO Pixel Portable LED ProjectorLTPS Technology, 250 ANSI LumensCompatible with 4K TV Stick, PC
Native 720p, 1080P Support

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best LED projector in 2025

Resolution and brightness: Higher resolution, such as 1080P or 4K, ensures clear visuals. Brightness, measured in lumens, should suit your viewing environment.

Connectivity options: Look for WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB support for seamless device compatibility.

Projection size and throw distance: Consider screen size and throw ratio to fit your space. Short-throw projectors work well in small rooms.

Built-in features: Smart projectors with streaming apps, auto-focus, and keystone correction enhance convenience.

Lifespan and maintenance: LED projectors offer long lamp life with minimal upkeep, ensuring durability.

Similar articles for you

Best Portronics projectors: Top 8 models offering impressive performance, quality and value for home and office use

Acquire high-quality projectors for home at impressive discounts of up to 57% during the Amazon Sale 2024

Best laser projectors for home entertainment in 2024 : Top 6 curated picks for you

Best projectors under 10000: Top 9 picks that will enhance your entertainment while being on a budget

FAQs on LED projectors

  • How long do LED projectors last?

    LED projectors typically last 20,000 to 30,000 hours, much longer than traditional lamp projectors.

  • Are LED projectors good for home use?

    Yes, they offer high resolution, low maintenance, and smart features, making them ideal for home entertainment.

  • Do LED projectors need a dark room?

    While they perform best in dim lighting, high-lumen models work well in moderately bright rooms.

  • Can LED projectors replace TVs?

    They provide larger screens and portability but may not match TVs in brightness for everyday use.

  • What is the best resolution for an LED projector?

    1080P is ideal for sharp images, while 4K offers superior clarity for high-end viewing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On