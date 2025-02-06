Menu Explore
Best Portronics projectors: Top 8 models offering impressive performance, quality and value for home and office use

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 06, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Discover the top Portronics projectors for HD streaming and screen mirroring. Find the perfect projector for your needs and budget.

FAQs

Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

Best Value For Money

Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,299

Best Overall Product

Portronics Beem 480 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, 5100 Lumens, Built in OTT Apps(White) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Portronics Beem 450 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

Portronics Beem 460 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD, 4000 Lumens, Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), Automatic Focus, Auto Keystoning, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, 10W Speakers (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Portronics Beem 510 Smart Projector with 4K Support & 1080p FHD Native, Streaming Apps, 5300 Lumens, Auto Focus & Keystoning, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, 5W Speaker (White) View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

Portronics Beem 490 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD, Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), Automatic Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, 6000 Lumens, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, 5W Speaker (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

Portronics Pico 13 Rechargeable Smart Projector with Android Based OS, 4K Support, Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 3500 Lumens, Keystone Correction, 10 W Speaker, Wi-fi, Bluetooth View Details checkDetails

₹27,499

Whether you're setting up a home theatre or need a portable projector for presentations, Portronics offers a wide range of options. With HD resolution, wireless screen mirroring, and built-in speakers, these projectors are perfect for any setting. In this article, we'll compare the top 8 Portronics projectors to help you find the best one for your needs. From compact designs to automatic keystoning and Bluetooth connectivity, there's a perfect projector for everyone.

Explore the best Portronics projectors for crystal-clear visuals and immersive entertainment at home.
The Portronics Projector with Rotatable Lens offers HD resolution and wireless screen mirroring. With a portable design and easy connectivity, this projector is perfect for on-the-go use.

Specifications

Resolution
HD
Screen Mirroring
Wireless
Speaker
Built-in
Connectivity
Easy

Reasons to buy

HD resolution

Portable design

Easy connectivity

Reasons to avoid

Limited screen size

Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)

The Portronics Mini LED Projector offers HD resolution and a compact design. With wireless screen mirroring and a built-in speaker, this projector is perfect for small spaces.

Specifications

Resolution
HD
Screen Mirroring
Wireless
Speaker
Built-in
Size
Compact

Reasons to buy

Compact design

Wireless screen mirroring

Reasons to avoid

Limited brightness

Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black)

The Portronics Smart Projector offers high lumens and HD resolution. With automatic keystone correction and Bluetooth connectivity, this projector is perfect for professional presentations.

Specifications

Resolution
HD
Lumens
High
Keystone Correction
Automatic
Connectivity
Bluetooth

Reasons to buy

High lumens

Bluetooth connectivity

Automatic keystone correction

Reasons to avoid

Limited portability

Portronics Beem 480 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, 5100 Lumens, Built in OTT Apps(White)

The Portronics Projector offers HD resolution and streaming/mirroring capabilities. With a portable design and built-in speaker, this projector is perfect for multimedia use.

Specifications

Resolution
HD
Streaming/Mirroring
Yes
Speaker
Built-in
Portability
Portable

Reasons to buy

Streaming/mirroring capabilities

Portable design

Reasons to avoid

Limited connectivity options

Portronics Beem 450 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker (Grey)

Also read:Best 4K projectors for home entertainment enthusiasts: Top 8 picks for sharp and clear images

The Portronics Projector offers HD resolution and automatic keystoning. With easy connectivity and a portable design, this projector is perfect for business presentations.

Specifications

Resolution
HD
Keystoning
Automatic
Connectivity
Easy
Design
Portable

Reasons to buy

Automatic keystoning

Easy connectivity

Reasons to avoid

Limited brightness

Portronics Beem 460 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD, 4000 Lumens, Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), Automatic Focus, Auto Keystoning, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, 10W Speakers (Black)

The Portronics Projector offers HD resolution and streaming capabilities. With Bluetooth connectivity and automatic keystoning, this projector is perfect for multimedia use.

Specifications

Resolution
HD
Streaming
Yes
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Keystoning
Automatic

Reasons to buy

Bluetooth connectivity

Automatic keystoning

Reasons to avoid

Limited screen size

Portronics Beem 510 Smart Projector with 4K Support & 1080p FHD Native, Streaming Apps, 5300 Lumens, Auto Focus & Keystoning, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, 5W Speaker (White)

Also read:Best 40 inch smart TVs in India: Our top 8 picks for an immersive viewing experience

The Portronics Projector offers HD resolution and automatic correction. With streaming capabilities and a portable design, this projector is perfect for home entertainment.

Specifications

Resolution
HD
Correction
Automatic
Streaming
Yes
Design
Portable

Reasons to buy

Automatic correction

Streaming capabilities

Reasons to avoid

Limited brightness

Portronics Beem 490 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD, Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), Automatic Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, 6000 Lumens, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, 5W Speaker (Grey)

The Portronics Rechargeable Projector offers HD resolution and automatic correction. With streaming capabilities and portable design, this projector is perfect for outdoor use.

Specifications

Resolution
HD
Correction
Automatic
Streaming
Yes
Design
Portable

Reasons to buy

Rechargeable

Automatic correction

Reasons to avoid

Limited brightness

Portronics Pico 13 Rechargeable Smart Projector with Android Based OS, 4K Support, Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 3500 Lumens, Keystone Correction, 10 W Speaker, Wi-fi, Bluetooth

Also read:Best Zebronics projectors to buy: Top 9 high-resolution and user-friendly picks

Top 2 features of best Portronics projectors:

 

Best Portronics ProjectorsResolutionScreen Mirroring
Portronics Projector with Rotatable LensHDWireless
Portronics Mini LED ProjectorHDWireless
Portronics Smart Projector with High LumensHDWired
Portronics Projector with Streaming and MirroringHDWireless
Portronics Projector with Automatic KeystoningHDWireless
Portronics Projector with Streaming and BluetoothHDWireless
Portronics Projector with Automatic CorrectionHDWireless
Portronics Rechargeable Projector with Automatic CorrectionHDWireless

FAQs on Portronics projector

  • What is the price range of Portronics projectors?

    The price range of Portronics projectors varies depending on the model and its features. You can find projectors ranging from affordable options to premium models.

  • Do Portronics projectors come with a warranty?

    Yes, Portronics projectors come with a warranty to ensure customer satisfaction and support.

  • Can I connect my smartphone to a Portronics projector?

    Yes, most Portronics projectors offer wireless screen mirroring capabilities, allowing you to connect your smartphone for easy streaming and sharing.

  • Are Portronics projectors suitable for outdoor use?

    Some Portronics projectors, such as the rechargeable model, are suitable for outdoor use with their portable design and long-lasting battery life.

Similar stories for you

Best projectors for home in 2024: Enjoy movies, sports and gaming to the fullest with top 9 picks

Best mini projectors for home theatre: Upgrade to better entertainment at home with our top 9 picks

Want a home theatre under 10000? Here are 9 best options for you

Best projectors for room: Top 9 picks with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi under 10000 for an immersive viewing experience

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

