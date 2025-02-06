Whether you're setting up a home theatre or need a portable projector for presentations, Portronics offers a wide range of options. With HD resolution, wireless screen mirroring, and built-in speakers, these projectors are perfect for any setting. In this article, we'll compare the top 8 Portronics projectors to help you find the best one for your needs. From compact designs to automatic keystoning and Bluetooth connectivity, there's a perfect projector for everyone. Explore the best Portronics projectors for crystal-clear visuals and immersive entertainment at home.

The Portronics Projector with Rotatable Lens offers HD resolution and wireless screen mirroring. With a portable design and easy connectivity, this projector is perfect for on-the-go use.

Specifications Resolution HD Screen Mirroring Wireless Speaker Built-in Connectivity Easy Reasons to buy HD resolution Portable design Easy connectivity Reasons to avoid Limited screen size Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)

The Portronics Mini LED Projector offers HD resolution and a compact design. With wireless screen mirroring and a built-in speaker, this projector is perfect for small spaces.

Specifications Resolution HD Screen Mirroring Wireless Speaker Built-in Size Compact Reasons to buy Compact design Wireless screen mirroring Reasons to avoid Limited brightness Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black)

The Portronics Smart Projector offers high lumens and HD resolution. With automatic keystone correction and Bluetooth connectivity, this projector is perfect for professional presentations.

Specifications Resolution HD Lumens High Keystone Correction Automatic Connectivity Bluetooth Reasons to buy High lumens Bluetooth connectivity Automatic keystone correction Reasons to avoid Limited portability Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 480 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, 5100 Lumens, Built in OTT Apps(White)

The Portronics Projector offers HD resolution and streaming/mirroring capabilities. With a portable design and built-in speaker, this projector is perfect for multimedia use.

Specifications Resolution HD Streaming/Mirroring Yes Speaker Built-in Portability Portable Reasons to buy Streaming/mirroring capabilities Portable design Reasons to avoid Limited connectivity options Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 450 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker (Grey)

The Portronics Projector offers HD resolution and automatic keystoning. With easy connectivity and a portable design, this projector is perfect for business presentations.

Specifications Resolution HD Keystoning Automatic Connectivity Easy Design Portable Reasons to buy Automatic keystoning Easy connectivity Reasons to avoid Limited brightness Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 460 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD, 4000 Lumens, Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), Automatic Focus, Auto Keystoning, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, 10W Speakers (Black)

The Portronics Projector offers HD resolution and streaming capabilities. With Bluetooth connectivity and automatic keystoning, this projector is perfect for multimedia use.

Specifications Resolution HD Streaming Yes Connectivity Bluetooth Keystoning Automatic Reasons to buy Bluetooth connectivity Automatic keystoning Reasons to avoid Limited screen size Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 510 Smart Projector with 4K Support & 1080p FHD Native, Streaming Apps, 5300 Lumens, Auto Focus & Keystoning, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, 5W Speaker (White)

The Portronics Projector offers HD resolution and automatic correction. With streaming capabilities and a portable design, this projector is perfect for home entertainment.

Specifications Resolution HD Correction Automatic Streaming Yes Design Portable Reasons to buy Automatic correction Streaming capabilities Reasons to avoid Limited brightness Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 490 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD, Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), Automatic Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, 6000 Lumens, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, 5W Speaker (Grey)

The Portronics Rechargeable Projector offers HD resolution and automatic correction. With streaming capabilities and portable design, this projector is perfect for outdoor use.

Specifications Resolution HD Correction Automatic Streaming Yes Design Portable Reasons to buy Rechargeable Automatic correction Reasons to avoid Limited brightness Click Here to Buy Portronics Pico 13 Rechargeable Smart Projector with Android Based OS, 4K Support, Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 3500 Lumens, Keystone Correction, 10 W Speaker, Wi-fi, Bluetooth

Top 2 features of best Portronics projectors:

Best Portronics Projectors Resolution Screen Mirroring Portronics Projector with Rotatable Lens HD Wireless Portronics Mini LED Projector HD Wireless Portronics Smart Projector with High Lumens HD Wired Portronics Projector with Streaming and Mirroring HD Wireless Portronics Projector with Automatic Keystoning HD Wireless Portronics Projector with Streaming and Bluetooth HD Wireless Portronics Projector with Automatic Correction HD Wireless Portronics Rechargeable Projector with Automatic Correction HD Wireless

FAQs on Portronics projector What is the price range of Portronics projectors? The price range of Portronics projectors varies depending on the model and its features. You can find projectors ranging from affordable options to premium models.

Do Portronics projectors come with a warranty? Yes, Portronics projectors come with a warranty to ensure customer satisfaction and support.

Can I connect my smartphone to a Portronics projector? Yes, most Portronics projectors offer wireless screen mirroring capabilities, allowing you to connect your smartphone for easy streaming and sharing.

Are Portronics projectors suitable for outdoor use? Some Portronics projectors, such as the rechargeable model, are suitable for outdoor use with their portable design and long-lasting battery life.

