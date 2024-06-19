Best projectors for room: Top 10 picks with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi under ₹10000 for an immersive viewing experience
Take a look at our selection of the top 10 projectors equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi features, all priced below 10000 rupees.
Projectors are a great way to bring the cinema experience to your own home. Whether you're looking for a projector to watch movies, play games, or give presentations, this list has something for everyone. We've compiled a list of the top 10 projectors with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities, all under 10000 rupees, to help you find the perfect one for your needs. From compact and portable options to ceiling mountable projectors, we've got you covered.
1.
Desidiya® Astronaut Galaxy Projector with Remote Control - 360° Adjustable Timer Kids Astronaut Nebula Night Light, for Gifts,Baby Adults Bedroom, Gaming Room, Home and Party (Corded Electric)
The DesiDiya Astronaut Galaxy Projector is a compact and portable option that can be easily moved from room to room. With its remote control, you can easily adjust the settings without having to get up. The projector offers multiple rotational projections and is perfect for creating a mesmerizing galaxy effect in any room.
Specifications of Desidiya® Astronaut Galaxy Projector with Remote Control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Multiple rotational projections
- Compact and portable design
- Remote control included
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and portable
Limited Bluetooth range
Multiple rotational projections
2.
NYRWANA Astronaut Galaxy Projector, Galaxy Projector, Astronaut Projector, Space Projector, Night Lamp for Kids, Birthday Gifts, Star Projector Night Light, LED - Astronaut Projector (White)
The Nyrwana Delivering Astronaut Galaxy Projector is a great option for birthday parties and other celebrations. With its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities, you can easily stream music and videos to create the perfect atmosphere. The projector also offers a variety of rotational projections to keep the party going.
Specifications of NYRWANA Astronaut Galaxy Projector, Galaxy Projector
- Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity
- Rotational projections
- Suitable for celebrations and parties
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Great for parties and celebrations
May be too bright for some users
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity
Also read: Best year end deals: Pick from top 10 picks, avail up to 83% off on projectors
3.
Star Projector Galaxy Light Projector with Remote Control & Bluetooth Music Speaker, Multiple Colors 360 Rotational Dynamic Projections Easeking Star Night Light Projector for Kids Adults Bedroom
This projector offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, making it easy to stream your favorite content from your phone or other devices. With multiple rotational projections, you can create a unique and mesmerizing effect in your room. The projector is also suitable for ceiling mounting, allowing you to save space.
Specifications of Star Projector Galaxy Light Projector with Remote Control
- Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity
- Multiple rotational projections
- Ceiling mountable design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity
May be difficult to set up for some users
Suitable for ceiling mounting
4.
REFULGIX Astronaut Galaxy Projector with Remote Control-360° Adjustable Timer Night Lamp,Kids Astronaut Nebula Night Light,for Baby Adults Bedroom,Gaming Room,Home and Party
The REFULGIX Astronaut Galaxy Lamp is a unique and stylish option for creating a galaxy effect in your room. With its remote control, you can easily adjust the settings to create the perfect atmosphere. The projector is also suitable for small rooms and spaces, making it a versatile choice.
Specifications of REFULGIX Astronaut Galaxy Projector with Remote Control
- Remote control included
- Suitable for small rooms
- Unique and stylish design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Unique and stylish design
Limited Bluetooth range
Suitable for small rooms
Also read: Best deals on Valentines Day: Discover ideal projectors for your special someone
5.
Cynlink Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Star Night LED Light,Astronaut Projector With Remote/Timer,Kids Room Decor,Aesthetic Galaxy Projector For Bedroom,Gift For Kids Adults Room Decor,White
This projector is specifically designed for ceiling mounting, making it a great option for bedrooms and other spaces with limited floor space. With its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities, you can easily stream your favorite content and create a mesmerizing galaxy effect in your room.
Specifications of Cynlink Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Star Night LED Light
- Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity
- Ceiling mountable design
- Suitable for bedrooms
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Suitable for ceiling mounting
May be too bright for some users
Great for bedrooms
6.
MERTTURM Galaxy Aurora Projector, 3 in 1 LED Northern Lights Star Projector, 6 White Noise Starry Moon Light with Bluetooth Speaker for Adult Kids Gift, Bedroom, Room Decor
This projector is perfect for creating a mesmerizing atmosphere in children's rooms. With its Bluetooth capability, you can easily stream lullabies and bedtime stories to help your little ones drift off to sleep. The projector also offers multiple rotational projections to keep things interesting.
Specifications of MERTTURM Galaxy Aurora Projector, 3 in 1 LED Northern Lights Star Projector
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Suitable for children's rooms
- Multiple rotational projections
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Great for children's rooms
May be too bright for bedtime
Bluetooth connectivity
Also read: Best projectors under ₹10000: Top 9 affordable options for home entertainment
7.
ROMINO Star Master Galaxy Night Projector Lamp Ceiling Led Light 360 Degree Rotating Colorful Lights Starry Space Projection Home Decoration Design, Gift for Kids Boy Girl, Plastic (Multi1)
The ROMINO Projector is a great option for creating a mesmerizing atmosphere in any room. With its rotating projection capabilities, you can easily create a unique and immersive effect. The projector is also suitable for small spaces, making it a versatile choice for room decoration.
Specifications of ROMINO Star Master Galaxy Night Projector Lamp Ceiling Led Light
- Rotating projection
- Suitable for small spaces
- Versatile room decoration
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Rotating projection
Limited Bluetooth range
Suitable for small spaces
8.
Astronaut Galaxy Projector with Remote Control - 360° Adjustable Timer Kids Astronaut Nebula Night Light, for Gifts,Baby Adults Bedroom, Gaming Room, Home and Party (Corded Electric)
This projector offers a remote control, making it easy to adjust the settings from the comfort of your bed or couch. With its Bluetooth capability, you can easily stream your favorite music and create a mesmerizing atmosphere in your room. The projector is also suitable for small spaces, making it a versatile choice.
Specifications of Astronaut Galaxy Projector with Remote Control
- Remote control included
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Suitable for small spaces
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Remote control included
Limited Bluetooth range
Bluetooth connectivity
Also read: Acquire high-quality projectors for home at impressive discounts of up to 57% during the Amazon Sale 2024
9.
AUN Free Style 1080p Native Resolution Projector for Home 4K Support, Android 11, 6000 Lumen (490 ANSI) 5G WiFi Bluetooth Inbuilt YouTube Netflix PrimeVideo Hotstar Speaker HDMI USB 150" Max Display
The AUN Free Style 1080p Projector offers high-quality image and video projection, making it a great option for movie nights and presentations. With its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can easily connect your devices and stream your favorite content. The projector is also suitable for small and medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of AUN Free Style 1080p Native Resolution Projector
- High-quality image and video projection
- Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity
- Suitable for small and medium-sized rooms
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-quality projection
May be too bright for some users
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity
Also read: Best home theatres under ₹1000: 10 picks for affordable entertainment
Top 3 features of the best projector for room:
|Product Name
|Bluetooth Connectivity
|Wi-Fi Capability
|Rotating Projections
|DesiDiya Astronaut Galaxy Projector with Remote Control
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Nyrwana Delivering Astronaut Galaxy Projector for Birthday
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Projector with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and Multiple Rotational Projections
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|REFULGIX Astronaut Galaxy Lamp with Remote Control
|No
|No
|No
|Astronaut Galaxy Projector for Bedroom Ceiling
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|MERTTURM Projector with Bluetooth for Children's Room Decoration
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|ROMINO Projector with Rotating Projection for Room Decoration
|No
|No
|Yes
|Astronaut Galaxy Projector with Remote Control
|Yes
|No
|No
|AUN Free Style 1080p Projector
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Best value for money projector for room:
The Projector with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and Multiple Rotational Projections offers the best value for money. With its versatile features and affordable price, it's a great choice for anyone looking for a budget-friendly option with all the essential features.
Best overall product projector for room:
The Nyrwana Delivering Astronaut Galaxy Projector for Birthday is our top pick for the best overall product. With its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities, rotational projections, and versatile design, it offers the best combination of features for a great price.
Also read: Best home theatres: Elevate your audio with top 9 options
How to find the perfect projector for room:
When choosing a projector for your room, consider the size of the room, the type of projections you want, and the connectivity options. Look for a projector that offers the right balance of features, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities, rotational projections, and a versatile design to suit your specific needs.
FAQs on projector for room
What is the price range for these projectors?
The price range for these projectors is between 3000 and 10000 rupees, making them affordable options for anyone looking to enhance their room with a projector.
Do these projectors come with a warranty?
Yes, all of these projectors come with a standard manufacturer's warranty to ensure quality and peace of mind for the buyers.
Are these projectors suitable for small rooms?
Yes, many of these projectors are suitable for small rooms, making them a versatile choice for different room sizes.
Do these projectors support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity?
Yes, most of these projectors offer Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to easily stream your favorite content from your devices.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Unlock the power of data-driven insights with IIT Delhi's Data Science & Machine Learning Certificate Program! Click here to know more.See more