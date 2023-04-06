Ready to Mine? Everything you need to know about upcoming Minecraft Legends

Mojang Studios joined hands with Blackbird to deliver the latest installment of Minecraft, Minecraft Legends as the upcoming Xbox Series X game. This latest title looks utterly delightful and offers a compelling action-strategy-adventure set in the Minecraft universe. This new craft-strategy title is set for a multi-platform debut. Image Credit: Xbox Game Studios

In this new installment, rather than farming and crafting new bases to survive, you will be working to unite the mobs against an upcoming threat from the Piglin army. Mojang is set to deliver an intriguing experience for the fans while keeping its surprises behind the bush.

Minecraft Legends Gameplay

Since its release Minecraft is known for how accessible their worlds are and how much liberty you get into that world as an all age player. Same goes with the Minecraft Dungeons, where you can jump into the server with your friends and start exploring and crafting. The reveal trailer laments that Minecraft Legends is going to follow the almost identical pattern, easy to pick up for the casual players but rich depth and plethora of content to go with.

Image Credit: Xbox Game Studios

In Minecraft Legends we may see a hefty resource collection to construct a massive defense system; also we may see new Nether worlds and portals.

Minecraft Legends Story

The main story arc for the Minecraft Legends is to “unite the Overworld '' against the Piglin army. The story follows a legend where a great hero will bring the Overworld together to fight the invading Piglin army. It seems you have to team up with armies of mobs, creepers and zombies to defend your world from Piglins and push them back into the Nether. The story can be enjoyed in both cooperative and competitive multiplayer mode.

Platforms

Mojang Studios is set to launch Minecraft Legends for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5. It will be a day one launch for Xbox Game Pass.

Image Credit: Xbox Game Studios

Will there be any multiplayer in Minecraft Legends?.

Minecraft Legends will feature a distinct PvP mode, aside from its campaign. You can go with max 8 players to explore the world. There will be no third party to worry about; piglins will be controlled by AI in each game level.

Image Credit: Xbox Game Studios

It’s good that Mojang is still keeping the collective spirit alive in Minecraft Legends. They designed the multiplayer to last between 20 to 30 minutes each, but there will be no traditional co-op mode.

Will there be crossplay support?.

Minecraft Legends will feature crossplay support from day one. That means players from Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch will play together. No matter which platform you own, you can join your friends from other platforms and enjoy.

Image Credit: Xbox Game Studios

Minecraft Legends Release date

The Minecraft Legends is set to release on 18th April 2023. This launch date was revealed in January during the Xbox Developer Direct.

ALSO READ| | Ready, set, mine! Minecraft Legends release times announced for global launch