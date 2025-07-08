Realme 15 Pro 5G key features and design tipped online ahead of launch - All details

Realme is preparing to introduce its new smartphone lineup in India, with the Realme 15 Pro 5G expected to debut alongside the standard Realme 15 5G. Although the company has not revealed an official launch date, multiple online leaks suggest the announcement could happen soon. However, details about these upcoming devices have been appearing steadily online, with recent leaks revealing the key design features of the Pro variant. A new render shared by 91Mobiles offers a clear view of the phone's front and back, which provides users with insight into what to expect before the official launch. Realme will soon launch the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G in India.(Realme)

Realme 15 Pro 5G: Design and Key Features (Leaked)

The leaked images show that the Realme 15 Pro 5G will have a design distinct from its predecessor, the Realme 14 Pro 5G, which was introduced earlier this year. Notably, the back of the device displays a dual-camera system arranged vertically, with each camera enclosed in a separate ring. Next to these lenses is a third circular space housing the LED flash. The main camera is reported to feature a 50MP sensor, though details about the secondary camera remain under wraps.

On the front, the device offers a flat display with narrow bezels surrounding it. The selfie camera sits in a centred punch-hole cutout at the top of the screen. Physical buttons for volume control and power are placed on the left side of the phone. The fingerprint sensor does not appear on the frame, which suggests that it might be integrated under the display.

Furthermore, the Realme 15 series is expected to include advanced AI features. Two features confirmed for this lineup are AI Edit Genie, which allows users to edit photos using voice commands, and AI Party. The Realme 15 Pro 5G is likely to come in various RAM and storage configurations, including 8GB with 128GB or 256GB storage, and 12GB with 256GB or 512GB storage. Though Realme has not yet confirmed the official launch date, the frequent leaks indicate the announcement is on the horizon.