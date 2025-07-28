Realme 15 Pro 5G vs iQOO Z10R: Pick the one that suits you best

Choosing a powerful phone today is not just about price. It is about the right mix of speed, battery, camera and display. The Realme 15 Pro 5G and the iQOO Z10R are two phones that aim to offer great performance without breaking the bank. Both come packed with premium features and have gained attention for different reasons. Let us compare them in detail. Compare Realme 15 pro 5g and iQOO Z10: Performance, display, and battery showdown

Display and Build

Realme 15 Pro 5G offers a 6.8 inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 2800 pixels and 6500 nit peak brightness. It supports a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which means scrolling and gaming feel smoother. The iQOO Z10R comes with a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED and a resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels, supporting 120 Hz refresh. While both deliver crisp visuals and fast response, Realme's slightly larger screen and IP65 rating for dust and water resistance give it a slight edge in build quality.

Performance and Speed

iQOO Z10R runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, designed to handle demanding apps, high-end games, and heavy multitasking. It ensures lag-free performance and improved power efficiency. Realme 15 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which is also reliable for day-to-day tasks and mid-range gaming. However, if raw power is your top priority, both phones compete closely on speed and multi-tasking.

Camera and Battery

In terms of camera, Realme comes with a 50 megapixel main camera as well as a 50 megapixel front shooter. iQOO matches this with its own 50 megapixel primary sensor and a slightly higher 32 megapixel front camera. For selfie lovers, iQOO is a better option. When it comes to battery, while the Realme variant offers a massive 7000 mAh unit, the iQOO is equipped with a 5700 mAh battery. Realme supports faster charging at 80 watts compared to iQOO's 44 watts, giving you quicker top-ups.