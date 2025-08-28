Realme 15T 5G mobile price in India and design tipped online ahead of launch - All details

Realme is preparing to expand its smartphone lineup with the Realme 15T, and leaked promotional images have revealed its expected design, pricing, and specifications ahead of launch. The device is tipped to debut as the successor to the Realme 14T, with new reports suggesting that the company may soon introduce it in India. The Realme 15T has been leaked online, revealing its price, design and colour options. (Representative image)(Realme)

Realme 15T 5G Mobile: Price and Colour Options (Leaked)

According to marketing materials shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the Realme 15T could be available in three colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium. As can be seen in the shared image, the device has a square-shaped camera module positioned in the top left corner of the back.

The leaks further suggest that the device will come in three storage options, including 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, which may be priced at Rs. 20,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant could be priced at Rs. 22,999. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 24,999.

Realme 15T 5G Mobile: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Realme 15T 5G is expected to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and could arrive with slim bezels to enhance the viewing experience. It is said to measure 7.79mm in thickness and weigh 181 grams. Promotional materials even compare its build with the iPhone 16 Pro, which is slightly thicker at 8.25mm.

Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Realme 15T could include a 6,050 sq mm vapour cooling system to improve heat management during extended use. The device is also expected to support a 60W fast charging and an 80W charger, possibly included in the box. Reverse charging and bypass charging are also expected.

On the software side, Realme is reportedly equipping the device with several AI-driven features. These may include AI Glare Removal, AI Landscaping, and AI Live Photo. Earlier, a prototype carrying the model number RMX5111 appeared on Geekbench with Android 15 and 7.45GB of RAM.

Although Realme has not officially confirmed the launch date, the consistent leaks indicate that the Realme 15T could be announced soon in India.