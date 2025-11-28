Realme C85 5G with Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh battery launched in India, price starts at Rs…

Realme has launched its budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the Realme C85 5G, in India. The company announced the phone on Friday and confirmed that it will be available for purchase in early December. Interested buyers can purchase it via Realme’s online store and through an e-commerce platform. The smartphone features a 7,000mAh battery and a MediaTek chipset aimed at day-to-day smartphone use. Realme C85 5G mobile launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 14,999.(Realme)

Realme C85 5G Mobile: Availability and Price in India

Realme C85 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. The higher option, with 6GB of RAM and the same storage model, will cost Rs. 16,499. Sales will begin on December 1 at noon. The device is available in two colour options: Parrot Purple and Peacock Green.

Realme C85 5G Mobile: Key Specifications and Features

The Realme C85 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It runs on realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. For photography, the device features a 50MP rear camera, along with an AI editing tool that supports quick photo adjustments.

Under the house, Realme C85 5G houses a 7,000mAh battery that, according to Realme, can deliver up to two days of use on a single charge. The device supports 45W fast charging and 6.5W reverse wired charging.

Furthermore, the device also includes durability features such as IP69 Pro dust and water resistance. Realme states that the device has been tested for up to 6 metres of submersion for 30 minutes and offers protection across several liquid types. It also carries MIL-STD 810H certification, which indicates drop resistance from a height of up to 2 metres.

Realme added that the C85 5G helped the company secure a Guinness World Records title for the “Most people performing a mobile phone water resistance test,” noting the phone’s durability capabilities.