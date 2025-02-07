Realme P3 Pro launch on February 18: Know about specs, features, price, and more

Realme has been teasing its new generation P series models for some now, showcasing its specifications and features ahead of the official launch. Now, the company has finally revealed the launch date for Realme P3 Pro which is scheduled for February 18 at 12 PM IST. While the teasers have showcased several details about the Realme P3 Pro, we are yet to get hold of the entire specifications, features, and India prices. Alongside the launch date, Realme has also confirmed the smartphone’s availability on Flipkart and Realme online store. If you have been eyeing the new Realme P3 Pro smartphone, then here’s everything we expect in terms of upgraded specifications and new features. Realme P3 Pro specs revealed ahead of launch, here’s what we know about the mid-ranger so far.(Realme)

Also read: Realme 14 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 4

Realme P3 Pro launch: Confirmed specifications and features

The Realme P3 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor fabricated with TSMC’s 4nm process. The company claims that the processor will provide a 20% improved CPU performance and 40% GPU performance, making it an ideal option in the mid-range market. It was also revealed that the smartphone will offer AI-powered GT Boost co-engineered with KRAFTON for an enhanced gaming experience. This new gaming technology will provide users with AI Ultra-Steady Frames, Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control, and more.

Also read: Realme Neo 7 ‘The Bad Guys Limited Edition’ confirmed to launch in January 2025 - All details

The Realme P3 Pro will feature an Aerospace VC Cooling System for effective thermal management that will take a cooling area of 6050mm². The Realme P3 Pro is also confirmed to be backed by a 6000mAh Titan battery that will come with 80W fast charging support, providing users with uninterrupted performance.

Realme P3 Pro: What to expect

The Realme P3 Pro will likely feature a segment’s first quad-curved EdgeFlow display, but the display size is yet to be determined. The smartphone may come with a circular camera module that may include a 50MP OIS main camera. Reports suggest that the Realme P3 Pro will come in three colourways: Nebula Glow, Galaxy Purple, and Saturn Brown. Additionally, we may see three storage options as well 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Also read: Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC launched

In terms of pricing, the Realme P2 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs.21999. Therefore, we expect that the new generation will be priced under Rs.25000, since the smartphone is crafted for the Gen-Z audience.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!