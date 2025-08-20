Realme P4 5G and P4 Pro 5G mobile phones launched in India: Check price, features and more

Realme has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the P4 series. The lineup includes two new models, Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G. Both devices come with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging and are powered by AI-supported Hyper Vision chipsets aimed at enhancing display and gaming performance. Let’s take a closer look at these phones' specifications, features and price. Realme P4 5G and P4 Pro 5G mobiles launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 18,499. (HT)

Realme P4 Pro 5G and Pro 5G: Price in India, Availability and Launch Offers

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage models are priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. Both phones are available in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy colour options.

The device will be available from August 27 at 12 pm IST, with benefits such as a Rs. 3,000 discount on select bank cards, Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus, and a no-cost EMI option for three months.

On the other hand, the standard Realme P4 5G starts at Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models cost Rs. 19,499 and Rs. 21,499, respectively. Customers can claim a Rs. 2,500 discount with specific bank cards and a Rs. 1,000 exchange offer. It will first be available in an ‘Early Bird Sale’ on August 20 from 6 pm to 10 pm, before the wider release on August 25 at 12 pm IST. Both models will be available via Realme India’s website, Flipkart, and other retail partner stores.

Realme P4 Pro 5G: Specifications and Features

The Realme P4 Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 4D Curve+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 6,500 nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. For Photography, the Realme P4 Pro 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP OV50D front camera. Both front and rear shooters support 4K video recording at 60fps.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6. Realme has equipped the device with an AI-powered Hyper Vision chipset that is said to enhance gaming visuals, frame rate, and lighting. It is designed to run titles like BGMI at 1.5K resolution with 144fps. It is also equipped with a 7,000 sq mm AirFlow VC cooling system that supports thermal management. AI features include AI Landscape, AI Snap Mode, AI Party Mode, and AI Text Scanner.

Furthermore, the handset houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 10W reverse charging support. Additionally, the device includes connectivity features like 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C. It also carries IP65 and IP66 dust and water resistance ratings, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme P4 5G: Specifications and Features

The base model, Realme P4 5G, sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device also includes the company’s Hyper Vision chip and the same VC cooling system as the Pro version.

For options, the P4 5G comes with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP front sensor. It supports AI tools like AI Edit Genie and AI Travel Snap. Despite being slimmer at 7.58mm, it shares the same large 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support and connectivity options as the Pro model.