Realme P4 Power 5G with gigantic 10,001mAh battery launched in India: Here’s our first look
Realme P4 Power with a massive 10,001 mAh battery is here. We have your first look. Read on.
You may be interested in
15% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15
- 8GB/12GB RAM
- 128GB/256GB Storage
- 6.77-inch Display Size
₹22999₹26999
Check Details
What was once just a concept has finally made it to retail shelves, with Realme launching the Realme P4 Power 5G in India with a massive 10,001 mAh battery. We have had our hands on the device for a while now, have been testing it.
Here is a first look at the Realme P4 Power in the Trans Silver colourway. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will go on sale in India starting February 5, with prices starting at ₹25,999 ( ₹23,999 effective). Read on for the details and our first look at the new device.
Design and build
We have the Trans Silver colourway of the Realme P4 Power with us, and it looks premium. The phone has a noticeable heft at 219 grams, but it does not feel out of the ordinary. Despite packing a massive 10,001 mAh battery, it looks like most smartphones in this segment and does not stand out visually.
Realme says it has achieved this by using a denser silicon-carbon-based battery, with higher silicon content compared to previous-generation batteries. This helps maintain a relatively regular phone size.
The device has been co-created in collaboration with India's Pearl Academy and is also available in two more colours, Trans Orange and Trans Blue. Overall, we feel the silver colour looks the best. It has just the right amount of flair while still looking clean. If you prefer something bolder, the orange option offers a unique touch and may remind some of the iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange look.
Performance and software
The Realme P4 Power is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and comes with up to 12GB RAM. There is also an entry-level variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Realme has bundled its Hypervision AI chip with the device, which is the same chip used in the brand’s flagship GT8 Pro. According to the company, this enables better performance, including support for up to 144fps and video upscaling to 1.5K resolution.
In everyday usage so far, the phone has remained smooth and responsive, with no noticeable hiccups.
Display
The Realme P4 Power features a 4D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits. The gentle curve along the edges gives the phone a slimmer appearance.
Based on our initial testing, the display is bright and remains clearly legible even under harsh outdoor sunlight.
Battery and charging
This is the biggest highlight of the phone. The Realme P4 Power packs a 10,001 mAh battery, which is rare in smartphones. The battery comes with TUV five-star battery safety certification, making it the first smartphone in the 10,000 mAh category to receive this rating.
Realme claims the battery supports up to 1,650 charge cycles while maintaining 80 percent battery health even after eight years. The phone also supports 80W fast charging, with the company claiming it can charge up to 50 percent in just 36 minutes. This aligns with our initial charging tests.
The device also supports 27W reverse charging, allowing it to function as a power bank for other devices. Intersting use case for sure!
Camera performance
The Realme P4 Power features a 50MP Sony primary camera. Based on initial testing, it performs well in bright and mixed lighting conditions. Images are sharp, colours are not overly saturated, and the camera app offers a good range of features.
The ultra-wide camera is an 8MP sensor, and there is clearly less emphasis on it compared to the main camera.
Price and launch offers
The Realme P4 Power is priced at ₹25,999 for the base 8GB plus 128GB variant. The 8GB plus 256GB model costs ₹27,999, while the top-end 12GB plus 256GB variant is priced at ₹30,999.
Realme is offering a ₹2,000 bank discount or a ₹2,000 exchange offer, along with six months of no-cost EMI. Customers who purchase the phone during the first sale will also get a four-year battery warranty worth ₹2,999, along with an additional ₹1,000 exchange bonus on Realme devices.
The phone will go on sale via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores starting February 5 at 12 noon and will continue until February 7 at 11:59 pm (first sale).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, covering consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech, and has nearly half a decade of experience in tech journalism. He enjoys cinematography, reading sci-fi, and camping. Instagram and X: @barelysureRead More