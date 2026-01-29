Realme P4 Power 5G with gigantic 10,001mAh battery launched in India: Here’s our first look

What was once just a concept has finally made it to retail shelves, with Realme launching the Realme P4 Power 5G in India with a massive 10,001 mAh battery. We have had our hands on the device for a while now, have been testing it. Realme P4 Power 5G in the Trans Silver colourway. (Shaurya Sharma - HT) Here is a first look at the Realme P4 Power in the Trans Silver colourway. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will go on sale in India starting February 5, with prices starting at ₹25,999 ( ₹23,999 effective). Read on for the details and our first look at the new device.

Realme P4 Power houses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Design and build We have the Trans Silver colourway of the Realme P4 Power with us, and it looks premium. The phone has a noticeable heft at 219 grams, but it does not feel out of the ordinary. Despite packing a massive 10,001 mAh battery, it looks like most smartphones in this segment and does not stand out visually. Realme says it has achieved this by using a denser silicon-carbon-based battery, with higher silicon content compared to previous-generation batteries. This helps maintain a relatively regular phone size. The device has been co-created in collaboration with India's Pearl Academy and is also available in two more colours, Trans Orange and Trans Blue. Overall, we feel the silver colour looks the best. It has just the right amount of flair while still looking clean. If you prefer something bolder, the orange option offers a unique touch and may remind some of the iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange look.

Realme P4 Power will be available in three colours: TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue. (Shaurya Sharma/HT)

Performance and software The Realme P4 Power is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and comes with up to 12GB RAM. There is also an entry-level variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Realme has bundled its Hypervision AI chip with the device, which is the same chip used in the brand’s flagship GT8 Pro. According to the company, this enables better performance, including support for up to 144fps and video upscaling to 1.5K resolution. In everyday usage so far, the phone has remained smooth and responsive, with no noticeable hiccups. Display The Realme P4 Power features a 4D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits. The gentle curve along the edges gives the phone a slimmer appearance. Based on our initial testing, the display is bright and remains clearly legible even under harsh outdoor sunlight.

Realme P4 Power has a curved AMOLED panel. (Shaurya Sharma)