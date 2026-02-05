Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Realme P4 Power with 10,001mAh battery goes on sale: Key offers and price details

    Realme P4 Power and Realme Buds Clip are now available to buy in India: Full price details here.

    Published on: Feb 05, 2026 12:19 PM IST
    By Shaurya Sharma
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    You may be interested in

    Discount

    21% OFF

    Realme P4 Power 5G

    Realme P4 Power 5G

    • CheckTransSilver
    • Check8Gb RAM
    • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
    lipkart

    ₹25999

    ₹32999

    Check Details

    Discount

    15% OFF

    Redmi Note 15 5G

    Redmi Note 15 5G

    • CheckBlack
    • Check6GB/8GB/12GB RAM
    • Check128GB/256GB Storage
    mazon

    ₹22999

    ₹26999

    Check Details

    Discount

    15% OFF

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 15

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 15

    • Check8GB/12GB RAM
    • Check128GB/256GB Storage
    • Check6.77-inch Display Size
    mazon

    ₹22999

    ₹26999

    Check Details

    Discount

    7% OFF

    OPPO F31

    OPPO F31

    • CheckMidnight Blue
    • Check6GB/8GB RAM
    • Check128GB/256GB Storage
    lipkart

    ₹25999

    ₹27999

    Check Details

    Discount

    13% OFF

    Realme 15 5G

    Realme 15 5G

    • CheckFlowing Silver
    • Check8 GB RAM
    • Check128GB/256GB Storage
    mazon

    ₹25999

    ₹29999

    Check Details

    Find more mobilesArrow Icon

    If you are in the market for a phone with a gigantic battery, the Realme P4 Power, has gone on sale today, starting at 12 pm. The phone’s biggest highlight is clearly the 10,000mAh battery, and despite that, it feels like a regular smartphone, coming in at 219g.

    Realme P4 Power 5G in the Trans Silver colourway. (Shaurya Sharma - HT)
    Realme P4 Power 5G in the Trans Silver colourway. (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

    Alongside the Realme P4 Power, the Realme Buds Clip are also going on sale today. Notably, this is the first sale, wherein you can avail the maximum benefits on both products. Here are the pricing and sale details.

    Realme P4 Power 5G Pricing and First Sale Details

    The Realme P4 Power starts at 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, costs 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and the top-end 12GB + 256GB model costs 30,999. You can get better pricing by combining offers, including a 2,000 bank offer or a 2,000 exchange offer, along with six months of no-cost EMI.

    Additionally, during the first sale, you get four years of battery warranty worth 2,999, along with an additional 1,000 exchange offer on Realme devices, which further brings down the effective price.

    As for the Realme Buds Clip, the earbuds cost 5,999, but as part of the first sale offer, you get 500 off, bringing the effective price down to 5,499.

    The phone and the Realme Buds Clip will be available on Realme’s own website, Flipkart, and offline stores.

    Realme P4 Power: First look

    • The Realme P4 Power 5G has launched in India with a huge 10,001mAh battery, something still rare in smartphones, and it is clearly the phone’s biggest talking point.
    • Despite the large battery, the phone does not feel bulky. At 219 g, it feels like a regular smartphone, thanks to Realme’s denser silicon-based battery technology.
    • The Trans Silver colourway looks clean and premium, while Trans Orange and Trans Blue offer bolder options. The design has been co-created with Pearl Academy.
    • It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and has remained smooth and responsive in everyday use so far.
    • The phone features a 4D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness, making it easy to use even in bright sunlight.
    • Battery performance looks extremely strong, with TUV five-star safety certification, support for up to 1,650 charge cycles, 80W fast charging, and 27W reverse charging.
    • The 50MP Sony primary camera delivers sharp, natural-looking photos in good lighting, while the 8MP ultra-wide camera is more secondary.
    • Shaurya Sharma
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shaurya Sharma

      Shaurya Sharma is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, covering consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech, and has nearly half a decade of experience in tech journalism. He enjoys cinematography, reading sci-fi, and camping. Instagram and X: @barelysureRead More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/Realme P4 Power With 10,001mAh Battery Goes On Sale: Key Offers And Price Details
    News/Technology/Realme P4 Power With 10,001mAh Battery Goes On Sale: Key Offers And Price Details
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes