Realme P4 Power with 10,001mAh battery goes on sale: Key offers and price details

If you are in the market for a phone with a gigantic battery, the Realme P4 Power, has gone on sale today, starting at 12 pm. The phone’s biggest highlight is clearly the 10,000mAh battery, and despite that, it feels like a regular smartphone, coming in at 219g. Realme P4 Power 5G in the Trans Silver colourway. (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Alongside the Realme P4 Power, the Realme Buds Clip are also going on sale today. Notably, this is the first sale, wherein you can avail the maximum benefits on both products. Here are the pricing and sale details.

Realme P4 Power 5G Pricing and First Sale Details The Realme P4 Power starts at ₹25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, costs ₹27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and the top-end 12GB + 256GB model costs ₹30,999. You can get better pricing by combining offers, including a ₹2,000 bank offer or a ₹2,000 exchange offer, along with six months of no-cost EMI.

Additionally, during the first sale, you get four years of battery warranty worth ₹2,999, along with an additional ₹1,000 exchange offer on Realme devices, which further brings down the effective price.

As for the Realme Buds Clip, the earbuds cost ₹5,999, but as part of the first sale offer, you get ₹500 off, bringing the effective price down to ₹5,499.

The phone and the Realme Buds Clip will be available on Realme’s own website, Flipkart, and offline stores.