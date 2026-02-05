Realme P4 Power with 10,001mAh battery goes on sale: Key offers and price details

If you are in the market for a phone with a gigantic battery, the Realme P4 Power, has gone on sale today, starting at 12 pm. The phone’s biggest highlight is clearly the 10,000mAh battery, and despite that, it feels like a regular smartphone, coming in at 219g.
Alongside the Realme P4 Power, the Realme Buds Clip are also going on sale today. Notably, this is the first sale, wherein you can avail the maximum benefits on both products. Here are the pricing and sale details.
Realme P4 Power 5G Pricing and First Sale Details
The Realme P4 Power starts at ₹25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, costs ₹27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and the top-end 12GB + 256GB model costs ₹30,999. You can get better pricing by combining offers, including a ₹2,000 bank offer or a ₹2,000 exchange offer, along with six months of no-cost EMI.
Additionally, during the first sale, you get four years of battery warranty worth ₹2,999, along with an additional ₹1,000 exchange offer on Realme devices, which further brings down the effective price.
As for the Realme Buds Clip, the earbuds cost ₹5,999, but as part of the first sale offer, you get ₹500 off, bringing the effective price down to ₹5,499.
The phone and the Realme Buds Clip will be available on Realme’s own website, Flipkart, and offline stores.
Realme P4 Power: First look
The Realme P4 Power 5G has launched in India with a huge 10,001mAh battery, something still rare in smartphones, and it is clearly the phone’s biggest talking point.
Despite the large battery, the phone does not feel bulky. At 219 g, it feels like a regular smartphone, thanks to Realme’s denser silicon-based battery technology.
The Trans Silver colourway looks clean and premium, while Trans Orange and Trans Blue offer bolder options. The design has been co-created with Pearl Academy.
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and has remained smooth and responsive in everyday use so far.
The phone features a 4D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness, making it easy to use even in bright sunlight.
Battery performance looks extremely strong, with TUV five-star safety certification, support for up to 1,650 charge cycles, 80W fast charging, and 27W reverse charging.
The 50MP Sony primary camera delivers sharp, natural-looking photos in good lighting, while the 8MP ultra-wide camera is more secondary.
