Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Realme's festive sale from Sept 23, get smartphones at 7,999

Realme's festive sale from Sept 23, get smartphones at 7,999

technology
Published on Sep 21, 2022 03:57 PM IST

Here we present the discounts and offers provided on the Realme smartphones during the Festive Days sale from September 23 to September 30.

Realme C33 will be offered at 7,999 after a discount of 1,000 on its original price.(Realme)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, this is probably the best time of the year to get it. Festive season is ahead and brands have announced a slew of offers and discounts on their products. The smartphone brand Realme, too, does not want to stay behind and has launched its own ‘Festive Days’ sale starting on September 23. The Realme smartphones are offered at huge discounts in this eight-day long marathon sale.

Here we present the discounts and offers provided on the Realme smartphones during the Festive Days sale from September 23 to September 30.

The company will sell Realme C33 at 7,999 after a discount of 1,000 on its original price. Branded as ‘Naye Zamane Ka Entertainment’, the smartphone is equipped with 50 MP + 0.3 MP Dual Rear Camera and 5000 mAh Battery.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime (3 GB+32 GB) price will be capped at 7,999. Launched last year, this budget smartphone comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display, giving a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The smartphone runs on Realme UI Go edition that is based on Android 11.

ALSO READ: Buying budget smartwatch? Check these deals at Flipkart and Amazon sale

Realme will offer extensive discounts on its flagship GT models. The company has announced the price of Realme GT 2 to start at 29,999. The Realme GT 2 Pro can be bought at 34,999 for the 8 GB RAM model. The 12 GB RAM variant will be priced at 42,999.

Launched a couple of months ago, Realme GT Neo 3T smartphone’s 6 GB and 8 GB variants are priced at 22,999 and 24,999 subsequently. The 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage model will be available at 26,999 after a whopping discount of 7,000 as its original price is 33,999. The smartphone flaunts a 120 Hz refresh rate on the 6.62-inch touchscreen display and is powered by a 1.8GHz MHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

Realme Festive Days sale will offer great deals on Realme 9 Pro+ too. It will be available at a reduced price of 17,999. The phone will also be offered at a discount of 7,000 on its original price of 24,999. Alternative models can be shopped at 19,999 and 21,999 in the sale.

Realme 9 Pro can be purchased at 14,999 for the 6 GB RAM model. While customers will have to pay 16,999 for the smartphone’s 8 GB RAM variant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
realme narzo sale in india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP