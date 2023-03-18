Received money on your UPI app from a stranger? Here's what you should do next

Do you use Google Pay or Phonepe to make digital payments? If yes, there is an update you should not miss. Fraudsters are now duping people through unified payment interface (UPI) apps in a novel way. Recently, there was a report of cybercriminals looting ₹1 crore from 81 people in Mumbai.



It has emerged that the fraudster deliberately sends money to your account using Google Pay or Phonepe. He/she then asks you to repay the money on pretext that it has been sent by mistake. If you repay that amount to the caller's number, you would end up being a victim of a malware attack.



When the user repays the money using UPI apps like Google Pay or Phonepe, then his/her entire data including bank and other KYC details including PAN, Aadhaar etc become available to the fraudster and such details are enough to hack the bank account, Delhi-based cyber crime expert Pavan Duggal told Hindustan Times' sister website Livemint.



He adds that the entire modus operandi is a mix of malware phishing and human engineering. Thus, the anti-malware software won't protect the Google Pay and Phonepe users from such online fraud. As a result, the best solution is to respond to such calls saying you have asked the bank to look into the matter. The cyber crime expert also suggested the users to tell these callers to come to the nearest police station and collect the money instead of repaying the amount through such apps.

FILE PHOTO: A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline has shut its entire network after a cyber attack, the company said on Friday. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)