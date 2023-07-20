Red Dead Redemption 2 actor Roger Clark raises concerns over AI's threat to artistic integrity

Red Dead Redemption 2’s Roger Clark, the actor who gave life to Arthur Morgan in the blockbuster Rockstar game, has expressed his dislike of AI technology for music covers or memes.

Red Dead Redemption 2 star, Roger Clark, sounds alarm on AI's impact.(Rockstar Games)

Clark’s opinion is noteworthy given his role in one of the most successful Rockstar games ever, and it sparks an interesting debate about the impact of technology on artistic integrity.

AI technology is advancing rapidly, and many critics are worried about the possible dangers and ethical issues that come with AI development. After all, this technology could transform many industries, such as the writing and acting industries.

One of the main worries that critics have is the potential loss of jobs due to automation, and it seems like RDR 2’s Roger Clark shares that concern.

In a recent TikTok video, Clark labels AI covers as “plagiarism software,” possibly implying that actors’ likenesses could be used without their consent.

The eminent voice actor also mentions the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood, where actors and writers are striking against movie studios for the right to be paid fairly for their work.

Clark also gives a grim warning in addition to his remarks about the Hollywood strike, cautioning meme fans that if they continue to share AI-created material on the internet, this will be all they will have left eventually.

With the growth of AI, actors face the risk of having their images taken and used to make it seem like the actor is appearing in unauthorized productions, potentially allowing studios to use performers’ likenesses without permission or payment. Both SAG and AFTRA have voiced their fears of studios using AI to create fake performances and eliminating jobs for actors.

There is no doubt that AI-created content can be very fun and enjoyable. Many people like listening to AI music covers or watching realistic deepfake videos that smoothly insert their favorite actors into popular movies.

Even in the gaming industry, AI-produced content can create many amazing gameplay possibilities, as is the case for a Skyrim mod that uses AI to generate memories for the game’s many NPCs.

However, the Red Dead Redemption 2 actor makes a valid point, as the increased use of AI technologies raises numerous questions regarding copyright infringements and ownership of intellectual property. It is unclear how society will deal with this difficult problem in the future.