Home / Technology / Red Dead Redemption 2's attention to detail leads to unexpected tragedy in viral clip

Red Dead Redemption 2's attention to detail leads to unexpected tragedy in viral clip

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 30, 2023 09:03 AM IST

Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to surprise veteran players with its attention to detail and almost-infinite possibilities.

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player has had a rather unfortunate accident that resulted in a tragic death, as shown in a clip that has recently surfaced. The game's almost-infinite possibilities have been well-known to players, but this footage is likely to surprise even the most experienced of them.

The game's attention to detail is what allows it to stand out. (Image Credit: Rockstar Games.)
The game's attention to detail is what allows it to stand out. (Image Credit: Rockstar Games.)

The 17-second clip, shared online by Redditor S4mbert, shows the player hogtying an NPC and taking them out of town for execution. At point-blank range, S4mbert misses their first two shots, with the second hitting a shotgun lying on the ground. This causes the shotgun to fire, killing a horse in front of it. It's a bizarre sequence of events that couldn't happen in another game. The player is left staring in disbelief before finally killing the NPC.

(Add viral clip embed)

NPC interactions are a highlight of the game, now players are to trick AI into committing crimes, among other things. These moments make Rockstar's world feel alive and unpredictable. It is this quality that keeps players coming back to the game time and again even after five years of its initial release.

Gamers in the thread were surprised by the footage, sharing their own niche details about the game. It is the game's attention to detail that keeps players coming back and discovering new things.

Well that was a bit unfortunate
by u/S4mbert in reddeadredemption2

Rockstar has been able to take its time with a potential Red Dead Redemption 3, thanks to the success of the current iteration. If Red Dead Redemption 2 had been a disappointment, Rockstar would have been under pressure to right the wrongs of the previous game. However, this is not the case, and the developer has been able to work on GTA 6 while players continue to enjoy everything Red Dead Redemption 2 has to offer.

ALSO READ| | Red Dead Redemption 2 ‘hat’ detail showcases game’s incredible attention to realism

Despite the gaming community's anticipation, Rockstar Games have remained tight-lipped on the status of their highly anticipated titles like Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) and Red Dead Redemption 3. Fans have been eagerly awaited any official statements or details regarding these projects, yet the acclaimed game studio are yet to reveal any concrete information. The veil of secrecy shrouding the studio's development process has only added to the mystique surrounding these highly anticipated games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gta vi rockstar games
gta vi rockstar games
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out