Red Dead Redemption 2's photo mode reveals ridiculously gruesome detail, leaving fans hungry for more in GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been out for half a decade, but players are still discovering new secrets in Rockstar's Wild West adventure. One gamer, in particular, stumbled upon a gruesome detail during combat in the game's Photo Mode. Redditor deutschesgesetzbuch_ noticed that when an enemy is shot in the head, their jaw flies away! It's definitely not for the faint of heart, but fans of the game are absolutely loving it. Red Dead Redemption 2 game poster.

The dismemberment system in Red Dead Redemption 2 is extremely powerful, and players can even decapitate NPCs with a well-placed shot and the right weapon. The level of detail in this game is truly impressive, and fans are hoping that Rockstar will include this feature in their upcoming game, GTA 6.

Interestingly, despite the mainstream media's focus on the violence in the GTA series, recent titles haven't seen this level of gore featured. Many users in the thread pointed out the irony of this fact and were surprised that Rockstar hasn't included this level of detail in their previous games.

While Rockstar continues to release new updates for Red Dead Redemption 2, their main focus is on developing GTA 6. Fans hoping for a Red Dead Redemption 3 may have to wait a very long time, as game development times get longer and longer. Regardless, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains one of the best-selling video games ever made, with over 50 million copies sold.

If you haven't played Red Dead Redemption 2 yet, it's available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. But be warned, the game's level of detail might shock you!