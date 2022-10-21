Reliance Jio laptop available for purchase at 15,799. Check details

Need a laptop but tight on budget? Reliance Jio has come up with a solution for it. The newly unveiled JioBook laptop is now available for everyone to buy for around ₹15,000. This may be the best alternative for you if your budget is limited.

Earlier this month at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) event, Reliance Jio launched its first laptop. After being given to government leaders, the item is now finally accessible for purchase by everyone.

Price and availability

The JioBook laptop comes with a starting price of ₹15,799, which is lower than its original price. On the official website, the smartphone was initially priced at ₹19,500. The device is available for purchase through the Reliance Digital store.

Bank offers on the laptop

You can buy this laptop for even less price with bank discounts. In fact, instant discount of up to ₹5,000 is available on many bank cards. The portal also provides a ₹3,000 discount on credit cards from major banks and a ₹5,000 discount on credit card EMI purchases. On the Reliance Digital website, you may check what savings are available to debit card customers.

Features of JioBook laptop

JioBook is for those people who have a limited budget and want a laptop for basic purposes like browsing and education. The screen sports an 11.6-inch HD display. For video calls, it features broad bezels, and the front includes a 2-megapixel camera. The JioBook has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with an Adreno 610 GPU.

It comes with just 2GB of RAM, which means multi-tasking won’t be smooth on it. It is being offered with 32GB eMMC (embedded MultiMediaCard) storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. JioOS, which the company claims is well designed for lag-free operation, powers the laptop. Additionally, the gadget contains a JioStore, which enables users to download any third-party programme on the laptop.

The laptop has a 5000mAh battery, which according to Reliance Jio may last up to 8 hours on a single charge. Additionally, heat release is supported by passive cooling. A 3.5mm audio connector, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI Mini, Wi-Fi options are available for connectivity. It's interesting that the device has a built-in Jio SIM card that users may use to activate Jio 4G LTE access.

