Reliance Jio launches new family postpaid plans; enjoy unlimited calling, 5G data, and more

Reliance Jio has rolled out two postpaid plans for a family or group of up to four people, with the starting price being ₹699 and ₹399 a month respectively. Also, under each plan, customers get to avail a slew of benefits. Representational Image(REUTERS)

Additionally, it has launched two individual postpaid plans, worth ₹599 and ₹299 per month respectively. While both these plans allows customers to make unlimited number of calls, the former offers unlimited data for a month, and the latter, 30GB data for the same duration.

₹ 699 family plan

Under this, customers get a primary SIM, and up to three add-on SIM cards. Each additional SIM is worth ₹99, which, therefore, means, that if there are four members, the total monthly cost of the pack is ₹996 ( ₹699 for primary plus 3* ₹99 for the add-ons).

The monthly fee is charged after a 30-day free trial.

₹ 399 family plan

Under this too, people get a primary SIM, and a maximum of three additional SIM cards. Each additional SIM, again, is worth ₹99 per month, which means that for four members, the pack's total monthly cost is ₹696 ( ₹399 for primary plus 3* ₹99 for the add-ons). After a free 30-day trial, the monthly fee is charged.

Benefits

On buying the costlier plan, you get to enjoy unlimited calls, 100GB data, unlimited 5G data (Jio family offer), and Netflix and Amazon Prime. Under the cheaper one, on the other hand, you can enjoy unlimited calls, 75GB data, and unlimited 5G data (Jio Welcome Offer).

