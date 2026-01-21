Resident Evil, Like A Dragon, and more: PlayStation Plus games January lineup out

Sony has opened the new year by expanding the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue, giving subscribers more reasons to return to their consoles. The January update adds major franchise titles, story-focused games, and slower experiences for players who prefer exploration and puzzles. The full lineup is now available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members on PS5 and PS4, with one classic title reserved for Premium users. Sony rolled out the PlayStation Plus January games line-up, including Resident Evil Village, Like A Dragon, and Ridge Racer titles. (Pexels)

Resident Evil Village Leads the Update Resident Evil Village headlines the January list. The game continues the story of Ethan Winters after the events of Resident Evil 7. Ethan tries to protect his family but finds himself pulled into danger once again. Players explore a remote village filled with threats and hidden paths, where progress depends on survival and careful movement rather than speed.

Also read: Vivo X200T launching in India on January 27: Check expected price, features and availability

Story-Driven Adventures and Long Playtimes Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth also joins the catalogue this month. The game follows Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu as the story shifts between Tokyo and Honolulu. Combat uses a turn-based system, while side activities and character interactions play a central role. The game encourages extended play rather than short sessions.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game offers a different pace. Players lead research missions across varied regions using vehicles designed for rough terrain. Success depends on planning routes, managing fuel and tools, and adjusting to changing conditions during each mission.

Also read: iPhone 17e: 6 Upgrades Apple may bring to its next mid-range iPhone

Horror, Strategy, and Indie Picks A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead brings a single-player experience based on the film series. Players control a young woman surviving after a global invasion by deadly creatures. The game focuses on movement and survival instead of direct combat.

Darkest Dungeon II arrives on PlayStation with its familiar structure built around repeated runs and difficult choices. Players manage a group of heroes while navigating a world shaped by failure and recovery.

The catalogue also includes The Exit 8, Art of Rally, and A Little to the Left. These games range from short-form psychological experiences to racing challenges and object-based puzzles.

Also read: Realme P4 Power confirmed to launch in India on January 29: Check expected price, specs and more