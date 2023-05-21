‘Right to Repair’ portal: Registered brands, eligible devices, all details here

The ‘Right to Repair’ portal under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MCA) allows citizens to have their gadgets and vehicles repaired in a hassle-free manner. The portal is like a one-stop shop which provides warranty related and post-sales information, provided by the consumer brands, to the consumers in India. The website covers four key sectors, namely farming equipment, mobiles and electronics, consumer durables and automobile equipment.

What is the ‘Right to Repair’?

The portal contains a list of consumer care contact details of all major consumer products manufacturers for quick and convenient reach out for assistance.(REUTERS/Representative )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ‘Right to Repair’ framework gives the consumers a chance to repair their products at an optimal cost instead of buying new products altogether. The government portal contains a list of consumer care contact details of all major consumer products manufacturers for quick and convenient reach out for assistance with repairs or technical support.

As per the website, through the consolidated list, the consumers can look for companies by name or consumer product name. “All the public information related to their products, service, warranty, terms and conditions, etc. are aggregated on this portal,” the website says.

A view of 'Right to Repair'portal's homapage displaying the registered brands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The right to repair framework has been launched along the lines of the LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment) initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021. The initiative is aimed at “mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption” to protect and preserve the environment.

How to avail brand related information on the website?

1)The website can be accessed by clicking here. Once on it, the consumers can easily avail the list of registered brands on the homepage of the website. This includes prominent companies including Samsung, Apple, Hero, Boat, Panasonic, Realme among others.

2)The consumers can tap on any of these brands they require information about and will land on the ‘product listings’ section, featuring a range of products manufactured by the respective company.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 'product listings' section of any brand allows consumers to easily access all the related information in one click.

3)Thereafter, the customers can click on the product they are looking for and it will lead them to a fresh page, featuring all the related information. This includes basic information, product information, customer care details, services details and other miscellaneous information.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4)Information such as product warranty, terms and conditions, compatibility of spare parts, hours of operation, authorised service centres can be found in these sections for the specific product to guide the consumers as per their needs.

5)Apart from them, a company overview and their social media handles are also displayed on the page to help the consumers avail authentic information and access to timely updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON