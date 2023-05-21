Home / Technology / Want to buy a Realme phone? Here's how much you can save thanks to Flipkart

The deal is available as part of the 3-day Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, which began on May 19.

Realme's 9 Pro+ 5G is a great option for those who want to buy a smartphone at a budget of around 25,000. Buyers must, however, note that 9 Pro+ 5G has a maximum retail price (MRP) of 31,999.

How, then, to buy it for around 25,000 (or less than that…)?

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023

The 3-day Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, which began on May 19, is offering your favourite items, including smartphones, at ‘lowest prices.’ Accordingly, from the e-commerce website, you can save money on Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. Here, the variant with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage is available for 25,999, a 19% discount of 6,000 on the original MRP. With a host of bank offers, customers can get its cost further reduced.

On the other hand, by availing an exchange offer, you save up to 24,100 on the device, and get it for less than 10,000 ( 7,899). In this case, however, to get the full exchange value, the phone being given away must be in good working condition.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: Features

(1.) MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset as processor; Android 12-based in-house UI 3.0 as operating system (OS).

(2.) A 4,500 mAh battery, with support to 60W fast charging; USB C-type port for charging the device.

(3.) Connectivity features such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5 mm headphone jack etc.

(4.) Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 to shield 6.7-inch full HD+ display from damages.

(5.) A 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calls; a 50 MP primary camera at the back, along with a 2 MP macro lens, and an 8 MP Ultra-wide-angle-lens.

