Want to buy a Realme phone? Here's how much you can save thanks to Flipkart
The deal is available as part of the 3-day Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, which began on May 19.
Realme's 9 Pro+ 5G is a great option for those who want to buy a smartphone at a budget of around ₹25,000. Buyers must, however, note that 9 Pro+ 5G has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹31,999.
How, then, to buy it for around ₹25,000 (or less than that…)?
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023
The 3-day Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, which began on May 19, is offering your favourite items, including smartphones, at ‘lowest prices.’ Accordingly, from the e-commerce website, you can save money on Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. Here, the variant with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage is available for ₹25,999, a 19% discount of ₹6,000 on the original MRP. With a host of bank offers, customers can get its cost further reduced.
On the other hand, by availing an exchange offer, you save up to ₹24,100 on the device, and get it for less than ₹10,000 ( ₹7,899). In this case, however, to get the full exchange value, the phone being given away must be in good working condition.
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: Features
(1.) MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset as processor; Android 12-based in-house UI 3.0 as operating system (OS).
(2.) A 4,500 mAh battery, with support to 60W fast charging; USB C-type port for charging the device.
(3.) Connectivity features such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5 mm headphone jack etc.
(4.) Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 to shield 6.7-inch full HD+ display from damages.
(5.) A 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calls; a 50 MP primary camera at the back, along with a 2 MP macro lens, and an 8 MP Ultra-wide-angle-lens.