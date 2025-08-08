ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X tipped for October 2025 launch, pricing details leaked

The release date for Microsoft and ASUS’s upcoming ROG Xbox Ally handheld gaming consoles may have surfaced online ahead of an official announcement. According to industry insider Billbil-kun, the devices are set to arrive on October 16, 2025, with pre-orders possibly beginning on August 20, 2025. Neither Microsoft nor ASUS has confirmed these details, but the timing aligns with the start of Gamescom 2025, where Xbox plans to host a special livestream. Microsoft’s ROG Xbox Ally handheld consoles may launch in October 2025, with pre-orders expected in August.(ASUS)

ROG Xbox Ally Series

Microsoft first introduced the ROG Xbox Ally series during the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase in June. Developed jointly with ASUS, the lineup includes two models, the standard ROG Xbox Ally and the more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X. Both variants are built around AMD’s Ryzen Z2 processors and can support up to 24GB of RAM. They will also run a specialised gaming version of Windows 11, designed to enhance performance and battery life compared to the regular OS.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

ROG Xbox Ally Series: Launch Timeline and Price (Expected)

At the time of their unveiling, Microsoft only mentioned a “holiday 2025” release window. The latest information narrows that timeline, which suggests a mid-October launch. The August 20 pre-order date would place availability announcements just under two months before the alleged release. This timing could allow Xbox to reveal pricing, specifications, and sales details during its Gamescom broadcast.

Also read: Gaming mouse maker infected users with malware for weeks, then quietly replaced files without warning

The reported European pricing for the devices stands at 599 euros (roughly Rs. 61,154) for the standard ROG Xbox Ally and 899 euros (roughly Rs. 91,791) for the ROG Xbox Ally X. Pricing for other regions, including the United States, may differ. These figures position the handhelds above the current retail price of the Xbox Series X, which is roughly $600.

Also read: Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup

While more expensive than Microsoft’s home console, the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally range offers the benefit of portability and access to the full PC gaming ecosystem through Windows. Users will be able to run Xbox Game Pass titles as well as PC-exclusive releases, including PlayStation-published games available on Windows, such as God of War, Days Gone, and Horizon Zero Dawn.