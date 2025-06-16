ROG Xbox Ally pre-orders may begin in August: Prices and key specs tipped online

Microsoft introduced two new Xbox-branded handheld gaming devices, the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X, at the recent Xbox Games Showcase. The company announced these devices would arrive in select markets during the holiday season of 2025. Now, a well-known industry insider has shared new details about the pricing, pre-order dates, and launch timeline for these models. Microsoft may open ROG Xbox Ally pre-orders in August, with a global launch expected by October.(@Xbox)

Microsoft ROG Xbox Ally: Pre-Order, Launch Timeline and Price (Tipped)

According to eXtas1s, a reliable tipster known for accurate retail leaks, both handhelds will open for pre-orders in August, with the official launch expected in mid-October. The source further revealed that the base model, ROG Xbox Ally, will carry a retail price of around EUR 599 (approximately Rs. 59,600) in Europe. Meanwhile, the higher-end ROG Xbox Ally X is tipped to be priced at EUR 899 (around Rs. 89,500) in the same region. The tipster confirmed these prices through information from two separate European retailers.

Also read: Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

ROG Xbox Ally Gaming Handheld: Availability

At the Xbox Games Showcase event on June 8, Microsoft announced that the devices will launch initially in Australia, France, Japan, Singapore, the UK, the US, and 21 other markets. The company also noted plans to introduce the ROG Xbox Ally series in other regions where ROG Ally products are already sold, implying a potential launch in India as well.

Also read: Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

While Microsoft did not disclose official pricing during the event, it shared detailed specifications for both models. The ROG Xbox Ally will run on an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The premium Xbox Ally X will feature an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Also read: Microsoft cancels Xbox handheld, but teases more thrilling portable gaming experience with Asus ROG Ally

Both handhelds will have a 7-inch 1080p LCD display. The Xbox Ally X will include a larger 80Whr battery compared to the 60Whr battery in the base model, which may offer longer usage times. The pre-order window opening in August sets the stage for the official release to follow in October, just in time for the holiday season.