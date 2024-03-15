 Roughly half of nations that invest in AI develop their own generative models, reveals the first global GenAI landscape - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Roughly half of nations that invest in AI develop their own generative models, reveals the first global GenAI landscape

Roughly half of nations that invest in AI develop their own generative models, reveals the first global GenAI landscape

PTI |
Mar 15, 2024 10:58 AM IST

Roughly half of nations that invest in AI develop their own generative models, reveals the first global GenAI landscape

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

HT Image
HT Image

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On