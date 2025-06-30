4 crore! BGMI maker Krafton announces massive prize pool for BMPS 2025 finalists in India

Krafton India has announced a ₹4 crore prize pool for the Battlegrounds India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025. This is the highest-ever prize pool in the tournament's history, adding to the growing Indian esports industry. This announcement directly benefits the top 16 finalists who are going to compete for the top prizes at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi from July 4 to 6. Read on for the details. There are a total of 16 finalists for BMPS 2025.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

BMPS 2025: Top 16 Finalists

NoNx eSports Aryan x TMG Gaming GENESIS ESPORTS Los Hermanos Team Eggy Team Forever TWOB OnePlus K9 Esports GODS OMEN OnePlus Gods Reign (featuring Destro) iQOO 8BIT (featuring Saumraj) Team Insane Esports Rising Inferno Esports 4TR Official 4Merical Esports 2oP Official

Additional Benefits For Players Across India

Krafton has also announced that alongside the tournament, players across India will be able to secure exclusive BGMI Esports Outfits and up to 50 in-game rewards though the Discovery Island (DI) feature until July 1, 2025. Also, the company says that players achieving 3000 Exploration Points in Classic Mode are going to be eligible for all 6 DI rewards, boosting their in-game progression.

Karan Pathak, Associate Director – Esports, KRAFTON India, said, “The ₹4 crore prize pool is a landmark moment, not just for BMPS, but for the broader Indian Esports ecosystem. It reflects the explosive growth of competitive gaming in the country and the unwavering passion of our BGMI community.”

He added, "This boost is our commitment to recognizing player talent, rewarding dedication, and making Esports a more sustainable and aspirational career path. With the BMPS Grand Finals at Yashobhoomi, we’re setting the stage for one of the most exciting showdowns yet, and we can't wait to see the energy, skill, and sportsmanship these top 16 teams bring to Delhi."

