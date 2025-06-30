Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

4 crore! BGMI maker Krafton announces massive prize pool for BMPS 2025 finalists in India

ByShaurya Sharma
Jun 30, 2025 04:22 PM IST

Krafton India has announced a whopping ₹4 crore BMPS 2025 prize pool for BGMI esports players. Details here.

Krafton India has announced a 4 crore prize pool for the Battlegrounds India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025. This is the highest-ever prize pool in the tournament's history, adding to the growing Indian esports industry. This announcement directly benefits the top 16 finalists who are going to compete for the top prizes at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi from July 4 to 6. Read on for the details.

There are a total of 16 finalists for BMPS 2025.(Ijaj Khan/HT)
There are a total of 16 finalists for BMPS 2025.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

Also Read: Jio introduces new gaming recharge plans with BGMI rewards and cloud access: Check offers and how to redeem

BMPS 2025: Top 16 Finalists 

  1. NoNx eSports
  2. Aryan x TMG Gaming
  3. GENESIS ESPORTS
  4. Los Hermanos
  5. Team Eggy
  6. Team Forever
  7. TWOB
  8. OnePlus K9 Esports
  9. GODS OMEN
  10. OnePlus Gods Reign (featuring Destro)
  11. iQOO 8BIT (featuring Saumraj)
  12. Team Insane Esports
  13. Rising Inferno Esports
  14. 4TR Official
  15. 4Merical Esports
  16. 2oP Official

Additional Benefits For Players Across India 

Krafton has also announced that alongside the tournament, players across India will be able to secure exclusive BGMI Esports Outfits and up to 50 in-game rewards though the Discovery Island (DI) feature until July 1, 2025. Also, the company says that players achieving 3000 Exploration Points in Classic Mode are going to be eligible for all 6 DI rewards, boosting their in-game progression.

Karan Pathak, Associate Director – Esports, KRAFTON India, said, “The 4 crore prize pool is a landmark moment, not just for BMPS, but for the broader Indian Esports ecosystem. It reflects the explosive growth of competitive gaming in the country and the unwavering passion of our BGMI community.” 

He added, "This boost is our commitment to recognizing player talent, rewarding dedication, and making Esports a more sustainable and aspirational career path. With the BMPS Grand Finals at Yashobhoomi, we’re setting the stage for one of the most exciting showdowns yet, and we can't wait to see the energy, skill, and sportsmanship these top 16 teams bring to Delhi."

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price And More

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / 4 crore! BGMI maker Krafton announces massive prize pool for BMPS 2025 finalists in India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On