Jio introduces new gaming recharge plans with BGMI rewards and cloud access: Check offers and how to redeem

Jio has introduced a new set of mobile recharge plans tailored for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players, in partnership with KRAFTON India. These latest plans include 5G data, voice calling, in-game BGMI rewards, and access to the JioGames Cloud platform, which makes it a first in India’s telecom sector to offer gaming-focused mobile packages. Let’s take a closer look at what Jio and BGMI have to offer to gaming enthusiasts. Jio has announced new gaming recharge plans for BGMI players and cloud gaming access. (BGMI)

Jio Gaming Plans and Offers

Jio is offering two main recharge packs, priced at Rs. 495 and Rs. 545, both valid for 28 days. The Rs. 495 pack offers 1.5GB of data per day along with a 5GB bonus, while the Rs. 545 plan includes unlimited 5G data, 2GB daily data, and a 5GB bonus. Both plans offer unlimited voice calls. Besides data and calling benefits, subscribers receive exclusive BGMI skins and access to the JioGames Cloud.

For context: JioGames Cloud is a game streaming platform that lets users play over 500 games directly without downloads or installations. This allows gamers to access a variety of titles without needing specific gaming devices.

How to Redeem BGMI Rewards

Each recharge includes a coupon code for BGMI that unlocks premium in-game items like the Bard's Journey Set and Desert Taskforce Mask. To redeem these rewards, users need to:

Recharge their Jio number with either the Rs. 495 or Rs. 545 gaming pack. Open the MyJio app and navigate to "Coupons & Winnings" under your profile. Copy the displayed BGMI reward code. Visit the official BGMI redemption website. Enter the Character ID, the coupon code, complete the CAPTCHA, and confirm. Receive a confirmation once the reward is applied in the game.

How to Access JioGames Cloud

To access the cloud gaming service, users must download the JioGames app, sign in with the Jio number linked to the gaming recharge, and start playing from the game library without additional setup.

In related news, OnePlus announced that its OnePlus 13 smartphone will serve as the official device for all matches in the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS) Season 4. The company will act as the title sponsor alongside Nodwin Gaming. Launched earlier this year, the OnePlus 13 is the flagship model for 2025.

The BGMS tournament, which first began in 2022, includes league stages and grand finals with a substantial prize pool. Last year, players competed for a total prize of Rs. 1.5 crore. The partnership between Nodwin and Star Sports allows live broadcasting of the event on television.