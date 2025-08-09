Saiyaara movie ending written by ChatGPT? Here’s the truth

Saiyaara movie reportedly almost featured a climax written by ChatGPT. As per media reports, the filmmakers, struggling to settle on a suitable ending for the romantic drama, briefly turned to the AI chatbot for inspiration. While AI is increasingly used in promotional campaigns, its role in scripting pivotal moments for major Hindi films remains rare. Saiyaara movie director later said that while ChatGPT’s ending was “technically sound,” it lacked the cultural subtleties and emotional layering required for the story.

According to The Economic Times, The writing team had been debating the film’s conclusion for weeks, rejecting multiple drafts that failed to strike the right balance between emotional depth and realism. As a creative trial, one assistant writer suggested turning to ChatGPT. The team provided a detailed prompt, outlining the characters’ journeys, emotional stakes, and the central conflict leading to the climax. Within seconds, the AI generated three fully formed endings, each written in a dialogue-rich style.

One version caught the room’s attention. It proposed a bittersweet scene at a train station where the lead couple part ways, exchanging a final smile before boarding separate trains. The concept combined classic Bollywood romance elements with a restrained, modern tone. Some team members admitted the AI’s version carried an emotional weight that was surprising, considering it came from a machine with no lived experience.

However, the suggestion did not make it to the final script. The director later said that while ChatGPT’s ending was “technically sound,” it lacked the cultural subtleties and emotional layering required for the story. The team also believed that allowing AI to define such a critical moment could overshadow the human creativity central to Bollywood storytelling.

Instead, the filmmakers chose an alternative ending that maintained the emotional intensity but developed the characters in a way that felt truer to the narrative’s origins. This decision reflects an ongoing discussion in the film industry about the role of AI in creative work. While AI tools can deliver quick, polished ideas, human writers bring cultural insight, emotional intuition, and lived experience that algorithms cannot replicate.

The Saiyaara experiment shows how AI may soon become part of script development in Indian cinema, not as a replacement for writers, but as an occasional brainstorming partner. As more filmmakers test AI in creative processes, the balance between technological assistance and human storytelling will remain a central question for Bollywood’s future.