Sam Altman is back on OpenAI's board. Why was he fired abruptly?

OpenAI on Saturday said it is reinstating chief executive officer Sam Altman to the board of directors, asserting that the company has full confidence in him following investigation into his dramatic ouster last year. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired from the ChatGPT maker last November, only to be reinstated within days.(AP file)

On November 18 last year, the ChatGPT maker had dismissed Altman, saying it “no longer had confidence in his ability” to lead the AI firm.

Why was Sam Altman fired from OpenAI?

According to an AP report, OpenAI had roped in law firm WilmerHale to investigate into the company's abrupt decision to fire Altman. The investigation found that Altman's dismissal was a ‘consequence of a breakdown in the relationship and loss of trust’ between him and the prior board, OpenAI had written in a summary of findings.

As per the AP report, OpenAI inducted three women members to its board of directors- former Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellman, ex-Sony general counsel Nicole Seligman and Instacart CEO Fidji Simo.



Reacting to the reinstatement, Altman said,"I’m pleased this whole thing is over.” The OpenAI CEO added that he is disheartened to see "people with an agenda' leaking information in an attempt to harm the company or its mission.



“We hope the new board does its job in governing OpenAI and holding it accountable to the mission. As we told the investigators, deception, manipulation, and resistance to thorough oversight should be unacceptable,” a joint statement from ex-board members Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley.

Last December, Altman had revealed why he was reinstated as the company CEO. In an interview to The Verge, the CEO had said he was ‘hurt and angry’ but decided to accept the position once again.



"Obviously, I really loved the company and had poured my life force into this for the last four and a half years full time, but really longer than that with most of my time. And we’re making such great progress on the mission that I care so much about, the mission of safe and beneficial AGI."



(With AP inputs)