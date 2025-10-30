Samsung awards 1 crore grants to young Indian innovators for AI-powered solutions

Samsung India has announced the winners of Solve for Tomorrow 2025, the fourth edition of its national education and innovation programme that encourages students to use technology to tackle real-world community challenges. This year’s contest invited thousands of participants from across India to develop innovative solutions around four key themes.(Samsung)

The top four winning teams, Percevia (Bengaluru), NextPlay.AI (Aurangabad), Paraspeak (Gurugram), and Prithvi Rakshak (Palamu), received a total of ₹1 crore in incubation grants. They will now continue refining their prototypes into market-ready solutions with mentorship support at IIT Delhi’s FITT Labs.

This year’s contest invited thousands of participants from across India to develop innovative solutions around four key themes, AI for a Safer, Smarter Bharat, Health and Well-being, Environmental Sustainability, and Social Change through Sport and Tech. For the first time, finalists also had access to IIT Delhi’s advanced R&D infrastructure to improve their concepts before the finale.

Winning Ideas

Percevia (Bengaluru): An AI-powered wearable glasses system that identifies objects and provides real-time spatial feedback for visually impaired users through voice and vibration cues.

NextPlay.AI (Aurangabad): A mobile-first platform combining an AI Virtual Coach, AI Referee, and Neuro-Inclusive Tracker to promote fairness and inclusion in sports.

Paraspeak (Gurugram): A deep-learning device that converts slurred speech into clear communication for individuals with speech disorders.

Prithvi Rakshak (Palamu): A gamified sustainability app encouraging tree adoption, recycling, and eco-friendly habits through community engagement.

At the grand finale in New Delhi, the winners were selected after six months of mentorship, prototype testing, and bootcamps. The top 20 finalists also received ₹1 lakh each and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones for their innovation and dedication.

Through Solve for Tomorrow, Samsung continues to invest in India’s innovation ecosystem by working with Startup India (DPIIT), MeitY Startup Hub, and Atal Innovation Mission (NITI Aayog). The initiative aims to empower young problem-solvers, especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, with resources and mentorship to turn ideas into scalable, technology-driven solutions for Bharat’s future.