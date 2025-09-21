Samsung Festive sale: Galaxy S24 Ultra, A55, M36 and more gets huge discounts

Samsung has rolled out major festive discounts in India, making its flagship and budget smartphones more accessible to buyers. The company is offering reduced prices across its Galaxy lineup, ranging from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to the M and F series, as part of its festive season promotion. Samsung festive sale is here with huge discounts on Galaxy S24, A, M, and F series smartphones.(AP)

Big Savings on Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which launched at Rs. 1,29,999, will now be available for Rs. 71,999. The standard Galaxy S24 has dropped to Rs. 39,999, almost half of its initial price of Rs. 74,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 FE is priced at Rs. 29,999, down from Rs. 59,999.

All three models come equipped with Samsung’s Galaxy AI features, including Live Translate for call translations, Gemini Live for AI-driven interactions, and Generative Edit for photo enhancements. The S24 Ultra also offers a 200MP camera and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, positioning it as a strong value option during this sale.

Price Cuts on Mid-Range A Series Smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is now available at Rs. 23,999, down from Rs. 39,999, while the Galaxy A35 5G has dropped to Rs. 17,999 from Rs. 30,999. Both phones feature Super AMOLED displays, 50MP cameras with optical image stabilisation, and AI-enabled functions such as Circle to Search.

Festive Deals on Galaxy M Series

The Samsung Galaxy M series also sees significant markdowns. The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is listed at Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 19,999. The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G is priced at Rs. 10,499, compared to Rs. 13,499 earlier, while the entry-level Galaxy M06 5G is available for Rs. 7,499, reduced from Rs. 9,999.

Galaxy F Series Offers

Samsung has also included the Galaxy F lineup in its discounts. The Galaxy F36 5G will now cost Rs. 13,999 instead of Rs. 19,999, and the Galaxy F06 5G is listed at Rs. 7,499, down from Rs. 9,999. The F36 offers features such as Object Eraser and Auto Night Mode, while the F06 introduces a “Ripple Glow” design finish.

Sale Start Date and Availability

The revised prices for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, and Galaxy F36 5G will be effective from September 22, 2025. Additional festive discounts on other models will continue in the weeks ahead.