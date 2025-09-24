Samsung Galaxy M36, iQOO Z10R 5G and other phones under 20000 to buy in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is ongoing with huge deals on electronic products like smartphones, headphones, tablets, and others. This brings a great opportunity for buyers to save a huge amount of money on their electronics purchases with e-commerce discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals. Now, if you are in search of an affordable phone that manages day-to-day tasks, offers decent camera quality, and a lasting battery life, then we have listed 5 best phones under Rs. 20,000 to buy during the Amazon sale. Here’s a list of 5 reliable smartphones at under Rs. 20,000 during Amazon sale.(Samsung)

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: 5 phones under Rs. 20,000

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Samsung is one of the most trusted smartphone brands in this segment, and Galaxy M36 5G is one such reliable phone. The smartphone features a 50MP OIS triple camera, offers AI-powered features, and a 120Hz AMOLED Display. Now, during the Amazon sale, the Samsung Galaxy M36 is available at a 36% discount with an effective price of just Rs. 13,999.



iQOO Z10R 5G: Another reliable smartphone to consider in the price segment is the iQOO Z10R 5G. The smartphone comes with a Quad-Curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, and military-grade durability. The iQOO Z10R 5G is priced at Rs. 23,499, but during the Amazon sale, it's available ata 17% discount, with an effective price of Rs. 19,498.



Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G: The next phone under Rs. 20000 we have is the Realme NARZO 80 Pro. It offers powerful performance with MediaTek Dimensity 7400, packs a massive 6000mAh battery, and a 4500nits display. It is currently available at a 27% discount on Amazon, with an effective price of Rs. 17,498.



CMF Phone 2: Another smartphone you can buy during the Amazon sale is the CMF Phone 2, which offers powerful performance, a clean UI, and an impressive camera quality considering the price. The CMF Phone 2 originally retails for Rs. 22,999, but it's currently available at a 23% discount, with an effective price of Rs. 17,700, during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Moto G85 5G: Lastly, we have on our list the Moto G85 5G, which is a simple yet reliable smartphone for day-to-day usage. It comes with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, a 50MP camera, and a 5000mAh battery. The Moto G85 5G is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 16,125 during the Amazon sale.