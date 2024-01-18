Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: AI features, estimated price in India; 10 points

Korean giant Samsung has launched its top-of-the-line smartphone series Galaxy S24 on Wednesday, during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event in San Jose, California. A Samsung smartphone Galaxy S24 is displayed during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.(Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most premium out of the three phones launched by the tech company on January 17. One of the most unique features of the smartphone is the incorporated AI technology.

From the estimated price of the S24 series in India to the camera and other features, here is all you need to know about the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 10 things to know