Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: AI features, estimated price in India; 10 points
Jan 18, 2024 09:09 AM IST
Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 Ultra on Wednesday at its first event of 2024, with exciting new features and incorporated AI technology.
Korean giant Samsung has launched its top-of-the-line smartphone series Galaxy S24 on Wednesday, during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event in San Jose, California.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most premium out of the three phones launched by the tech company on January 17. One of the most unique features of the smartphone is the incorporated AI technology.
From the estimated price of the S24 series in India to the camera and other features, here is all you need to know about the smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 10 things to know
- The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first Galaxy smartphone to have a titanium body. Externally, its design is similar to the S23 phone, but with a flat finish and matte side rails.
- The S24 Ultra has a 6.8 inch flat display with 2600 nits of peak brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass Armour, which has been custom-designed for the S24 series. The screen also has 75 percent less reflection.
- The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, with the twin chipset powering AI features in the phone.
- The Samsung S24 Ultra has a quad camera setup with a a 200-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.
- The S24 series also comes with a ProVisual Engine, which is an AI suite of tools that will enhance the image capturing experiencing, also helping in image sharpness and editing.
- The S24 Ultra comes with Galaxy AI, which has artificial intelligence features like Live Translate, Notes Assist, Interpreter, Chat Asist, Transcript Assist, Circle to Search, and Generative Edit suggestions for photos and videos.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14. The phone will get seven years of software and security updates, making these next-gen smartphones future proof and durable.
- The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 5000mAh batter under the hood, which supports 45W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging and wireless powershare.
- The premium Samsung smartphone is being offered with up to 512GB of storage options along with 12GB RAM.
- The price range of the S24 Ultra is set at USD 1,299, which comes out to over ₹1.08 lakh. However, multiple reports have predicted that the price of S24 in India will be from ₹1,34,000 to ₹1,37,000.
