Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch soon: 3 Trade-offs likely to make it less compelling

Samsung will likely launch its slim smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in April or May as it has been flaunting the slim design since January. As we are waiting for the official reveal, several leaks and rumours surrounding the device have been giving us an idea about the smartphone's specifications and features. Since the smartphone could launch in the flagship segment with a price tag of more than $1000, many are curious about its offerings. Well, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be announced as the slimmest S series phone, but it may come with some trade-offs, only to maintain the desired slimness. Therefore, if you have been waiting to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, then you may want to know its 3 features which make the smartphone less compelling. Know what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has in store for users.(Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch: 3 Trade-off features

During the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design reveal at the Galaxy Unpacked, the smartphone consisted of a dual camera setup instead of a triple camera setup like its other sibling. We expect that the one camera lens has been removed to maintain the slimness of the smartphone. Additionally, with only two camera lenses, which means it may miss out on Samsung’s telephoto lens capabilities. One of the biggest concerns for a slimmer phone is the battery size, well, latest reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could come with major battery life compromises. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 3786mAh battery, which could be marketed as 3900mAh, for reference, the Galaxy S25 model is backed by a 4000mAh battery. Another major trade-off is expected to be the smartphone’s charging capabilities, which will likely support a 25W charging instead of a 45W charging. Therefore, with a small battery, users may also get longer charging time, which could be a crucial thing to consider before buying the smartphone.

Despite these trade-offs, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could match expectations when it comes to performance and AI experiences. Reportedly, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as the other Galaxy S25 series models. The smartphone could also support the latest AI features such as Sketch to Image, Now Brief, Instant Slow-mo, and others. The Galaxy S25 Edge could also feature a 200MP main camera, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, however, the performance output could be different. Therefore, we will have to wait till the official launch to confirm what Samsung’s slimmest smartphone has in store for users.