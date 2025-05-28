Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge starts early delivery for pre-orders ahead of the sale date

ByMD Ijaj Khan
May 28, 2025 11:45 AM IST

Samsung has started early deliveries of the Galaxy S25 Edge in India for customers who pre-ordered the device before the official sale.

Samsung has started delivering the Galaxy S25 Edge to customers in India who placed pre-orders. This early shipping lets buyers receive the phone before the official sale begins. The Galaxy S25 Edge was launched earlier this month and is noted for being the thinnest model in Samsung's Galaxy S series.

Samsung has begun early delivery of the Galaxy S25 Edge to Indian customers who pre-ordered the phone.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)
Samsung has begun early delivery of the Galaxy S25 Edge to Indian customers who pre-ordered the phone.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pre-Order Offers

Customers who pre-ordered the device can expect delivery ahead of the general availability date. Samsung will continue accepting pre-orders until May 30. Along with early delivery, the company offers a storage upgrade deal. Buyers can get the 512GB version of the phone at the price of the 256GB model. Additionally, Samsung provides no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review: New featherweight champion

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price and Colour Options

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 512GB storage variant with the same RAM costs Rs. 1,21,999. The phone comes in Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Silver colours. Samsung manufactures this device at its factory in Noida, India.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

Galaxy S25 Edge: Key Features

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with quad-HD+ resolution (1,440×3,120 pixels) and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The display uses Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for added protection. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and has up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage capacity. The device runs on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 interface. 

Also read: Alcatel V3 Ultra, V3 Pro and V3 Classic launched in India with NXTPAPER display tech - Details

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge includes a dual rear camera setup. It has a 200MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It also features a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calling. Furthermore, the handset houses a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired charging and Qi wireless charging support. It also carries an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
