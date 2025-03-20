Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Vivo X200 Ultra, and more exciting phones launching soon

In the months, several exciting smartphones from brands like Samsung, Nothing, Vivo, and others have lined up to make their debut. Many of these models are already being popularised as the leaks have started to circulate over the internet. Therefore, if you have been waiting for a worthy upgrade, then you may want to wait for these upcoming smartphones that will likely be launched in the premium segment. From Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Nothing Phone 3, know what is expected to launch in the upcoming weeks or months. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Vivo X200 Ultra, and more flagship phones are launching in the coming weeks.(AP)

5 exciting smartphone launches

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: This is the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 series smartphone which will likely make its debut in April. The smartphone will likely come with flagship features powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. In terms of slimness, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to measure only 5.84mm and weigh only 162 grams. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to feature a 200MP main camera similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Vivo X200 Ultra: Another flagship model which may debut next month is the Vivo X200 Ultra. As of now, the device will be launched in China, but there are expectations for a global launch as well, due to the growing popularity of the Vivo X200 series models. Along with the Ultra model, the company is also expected to launch the Vivo X200 Pro Mini in India which was launched in China last year.

Nothing Phone 3: After about 2 years of waiting, Nothing will introduce its third-generation flagship phone, the Nothing Phone 3 in the coming months. The smartphone is expected to get major upgrades with a new telephoto lens, powerful performance, and AI upgrades, making it one of the most popular smartphones of 2025. As of now, we are getting to know about the launch date, but the brand has been teasing the device for quite some time.

Oppo Find X8 Mini: After winning hearts with the Oppo Find X8 series, the company is also expecting the Oppo Find X8 Mini model in India. It will be a compact flagship smartphone with a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip along with a 5700mAh battery, despite being a smaller-sized smartphone.

OnePlus 13T: Another compact smartphone launching in the coming months is the OnePlus 13T. The smartphone is expected to have a new design with a pill-shaped dual camera setup and a 6.3-inch display. The OnePlus 13T will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and may come with a 6000mAh battery.