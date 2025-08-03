Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G likely to be a deal-breaker in terms of battery life- Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to make its debut in the coming weeks as an affordable flagship model. The smartphone has been in talks via leaks and rumours for quite some time. As more information about the smartphone emerges, the Galaxy S25 FE showcases some underwhelming upgrades compared to last year’s model, the Galaxy S24 FE. Now, in a new leak, the smartphone is tipped for a downgrade in terms of battery capacity. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 FE 5G dummy unit was also leaked online, revealing the display and rear panel design in black colour variant. As we wait for an official announcement, here’s everything we know about Samsung’s next-generation Fan Edition model. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a smaller 4500mAh battery this year.(Samsung)

Also read: Samsung Experience Meet Powered by Aditya Vision Limited Unfolds a New Era of Technology in East India

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G battery and design

A new leak about the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G has emerged, highlighting that the smartphone could feature a smaller battery than its predecessor. Reportedly, Samsung is compromising on battery life for a slimmer build, and it may come as a deal-breaker for buyers. According to a Weibo tipster, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery, which is smaller than the Galaxy S24 FE’s 4700mAh battery.

While there is just a 200mAh battery difference, it could have a major impact on the smartphone’s overall battery life. The downgrade is reported due to a few design changes, leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to be 7.4mm slim in comparison to the Galaxy S24 FE’s 8mm thickness. Additionally, the new-gen could weigh only 190 grams, less than 213 grams.

In addition to battery life, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G dummy unit was also leaked, showcasing the design of the smartphone. As per the image, the smartphone looks quite identical to its predecessor, with an aluminium frame, glass back, and a triple camera setup. The image showed the smartphone in black colour, but we expect Samsung to include more new shades during the launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G will likely feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by an Exynos 2400 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It will likely feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.