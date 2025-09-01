Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G price in India and key features leaked online ahead of September 4 launch

Samsung is gearing up to expand its flagship S25 series lineup with the launch of a budget-friendly Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE) 5G smartphone in India and international markets on September 4. The device will be launched alongside the Galaxy Tab S11 series, with the company already teasing details through official promotions. While the Tab S11 is part of the lineup, the spotlight is largely on the Galaxy S25 FE, which has been widely reported through leaks over the past few months. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is set to launch on September 4 in India and other global markets.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Price in India and Availability (Expected)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to carry a price tag of under Rs. 60,000 in India. In the US, the device could debut at around $650. Samsung has not yet officially confirmed the pricing, and the final figures will only be announced at launch. Additionally, industry reports suggest that the device may come in four colour options: Navy, Jet Black, White, and Icy Blue. The global launch event is scheduled for 3:00 pm IST, and interested viewers can watch the unveiling live through Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Key Specifications (Expected)

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, which also features in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models in certain markets. The device is expected to be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The handset is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also likely to house a 4,900mAh battery, with 45W wired charging and wireless charging support.

On the software side, the Galaxy S25 FE is anticipated to ship with Android 16, customised with One UI 8.0. Samsung may also extend its software support policy, potentially providing six to seven years of operating system and security updates.

For photography, the device is tipped to feature a triple rear camera system: a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it is expected to have a 12MP camera for selfies and video calling. The device is also expected to include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, and a slim profile measuring 7.8mm in thickness while weighing 190 grams.