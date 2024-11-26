Samsung Galaxy S25 launch soon as model is spotted at BIS: Everything you need to know about the compact flagship

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is set to be the company’s next flagship lineup for both Indian and global markets. Ahead of its anticipated launch, the Galaxy S25 has reportedly been spotted on India’s BIS. Notably, this comes just days after the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Plus model were also seen on BIS. This strongly suggests that the launch of the Galaxy S25 series is imminent. It also confirms that, as in previous years, all three models—Standard, Plus, and Ultra—will be available in India. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S25: Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to launch in January 2025.(AP)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Model Number Confirmed

As spotted by 91mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy S25 standard model has the model number SM-931B/DS. Last year's model, the S23, carried the model number SM-921B/DS. This suggests that the new model could indeed be the Samsung S25, and it will be the entry-level model in the series, being the most compact device out of all the three phones.

Also Read: Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chipset, 6,500mAh Titan battery launched in India- Details

Samsung Galaxy S25: Expected Specifications and Launch Date

It is rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, where the S25 series could launch, is speculated to be in the second half of January. Reports suggest it could happen on January 22nd in California, USA.

Coming to the specs, all three models of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series (S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra) are rumoured to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy found in last year's Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As for other details, GSM Arena suggests the S25 will have 25W fast charging, and a Tech Radar report says that the S25 could sport a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely have a triple camera setup consisting of wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. Some reports suggest Samsung could include 12GB of RAM as standard. That said, it is important to note that this information is based on rumours and leaks, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Also Read: Google Maps Accident: 6 life-saving tips to avoid mishaps while driving in India