Samsung Galaxy S25 series price details leaked: Here's what we think about the Indian pricing

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is not far away, with the launch confirmed for January 22 later this month. As part of the launch, Samsung is expected to unveil four new models this time: the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, the flagship S25 Ultra, as well as a new moniker—the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, if reports are to be believed. Ahead of the launch, we finally have an idea about the prices these phones are expected to retail at, based on a European listing cited in many reports. Let’s take a look at all the expected prices from Samsung, and what we think about it. Samsung Galaxy S25 series launches on January 22,(HT Tech )

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price: What To Expect

Starting with the top-end Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, reports have mentioned that it could be priced around €1,557, which translates to approximately ₹1,38,000. The top-end 1TB variant could retail for €1,948, which is close to ₹1,72,000.

Now, if you think about it, this price could be realistic because, in the past, we have seen Samsung's S24 Ultra being launched for ₹1,30,000. This wouldn't be out of the ordinary at all, as Samsung has previously priced its flagship phones in a similar range. It is also worth noting that Samsung often bundles offers, which bring the price down, and incentives like discounts on smartwatches and earbuds. So, buying a Samsung flagship at launch does come with its benefits, and Samsung could be banking on this while keeping the price premium.

Now, talking about the S25 vanilla models, reports suggest that the S25 could start at €971, which is close to ₹85,000, while the S25 Plus could cost €1,246, which is approximately ₹1,10,000. Talking about the Indian context, the prices could be slightly lower than this. Last year, the S24 Plus retailed at ₹99,999, while the base S24 launched for ₹79,999.

S25 Series Prices: What We Think

Samsung, now more than ever, faces increased competition, thanks to the likes of Apple reducing their prices. For context, the iPhone 16 Pro was launched for ₹1,19,900 and, during sales, it has come down further, becoming available for under ₹1,10,000.

This could be a cause of concern for Samsung because the iPhone does have a massive appeal in India, and its brand value is certainly on the higher end. So, Samsung may not increase its prices in India. That’s what we think, as Samsung has a lot to lose and may not want Apple to grab a chunk of its market share in the premium price segment.