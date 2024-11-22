Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be more expensive due to higher production costs: What buyers should know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be Samsung's next flagship phone and is likely to be released alongside the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. While the South Korean giant could be planning big things for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, there could also be a potential price hike. Considering the number of improvements the device will bring, this is expected to increase the bill of materials, which could make it significantly costlier than the current flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Know about the expected upgrades based on the comparison between Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra.(HT Tech )

Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Be More Expensive To Make

The S25 Ultra is expected to cost more to make, based on a post by tipster SetsunaDigital. The bill of materials (BOM) for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be at least $110 (about ₹9,200) more than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. What this means, simply put, is that the S25 Ultra will cost Samsung ₹9,200 more to make.

This price increase could translate into a higher cost for consumers in select markets. It's worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra currently has an MRP of ₹1,29,999, and a price increase would make it even more expensive. In fact, it could approach the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, the tipster also mentioned that Samsung may not raise the price of the S25 Ultra in China, where the base model is expected to retail for the same price as the S24 Ultra, i.e., CNY 9,699.

Other Reports Have A Different Story To Tell

Alternatively, reports from various tipsters have suggested that Samsung may not increase the price of the S25 series at all, thanks to Apple maintaining the same pricing for the iPhone 16. The reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S25 could start at $799 for the base model, the S25 Plus could cost $999, and the Samsung S25 Ultra could begin at $1,299.

This could also be the case in India, as Samsung previously reduced the prices of the S24 Ultra after the iPhone 16 Pro launched with a more aggressive price tag. This price cut was aimed at boosting sales and capturing a share of the Apple user base, preventing users from swaying towards Apple’s “walled garden".

This suggests that the price may not increase in regions like India and the US, but it remains to be seen what ultimately Samsung decides. For context, the base model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced ₹10,000 more than the iPhone 16 Pro base model (which retails for ₹1,19,900), although it can be found at a much cheaper price during sales.