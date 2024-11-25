Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra India launch imminent after BIS identification: All details about specs, camera, and more

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series launch is not far away, and speculation—especially about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the next top-end flagship from the Korean giant—has reached a tipping point. In fact, devices from the series have been spotted on BIS. According to 91Mobiles, the Samsung S25 Plus and S25 Ultra were spotted on BIS, with the S25 Plus carrying the model number SM-S936B, and the Ultra sporting the number SM-S938B. This listing suggests that the launch of the S25 Ultra, along with other models, is imminent, potentially happening as soon as January, based on other reports. That being said, there is already a lot we know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Let's dive into the details. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch in January 2025.(HT Tech )

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected Design And Display

Starting with the build and design, the S25 Ultra is expected to feature a major change in the form of rounded corners. Based on recent dummy leaks from popular tipster OnLeaks, the device will have rounded corners, replacing the sharp corners of the S24 Ultra. This could make for a more comfortable in-hand experience. Additionally, the dummy images reveal a flat display, so Samsung will likely continue to offer a flat display for the second year in a row, following the S24 Ultra's flat screen. As for the build materials, it is expected to retain titanium for the frame, and the back will likely feature Corning Gorilla Glass.

As for the display, it’s unclear whether Samsung will stick with the 6.8-inch size, but several sources suggest the company could opt for a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with support for 120Hz, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected Processor, RAM

Regarding the specs, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, although it’s unclear if it will be a "for Galaxy" model like the S24 Ultra, which shipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for Galaxy. This custom chip was slightly faster than the standard model. Samsung is also expected to bring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to all models across all markets. We may see the S25 Plus, S25, and S25 Ultra all sport the 8 Elite chipset in India as well. Some reports, including from Tom’s Guide, suggest that Samsung could bump the RAM to 16GB, up from the 12GB found in the S24 Ultra. This increase would help future-proof the phone for AI applications, similar to the Pixel 9 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera

Moving on to optics, the S25 Ultra will likely sport a quad-camera setup with the same 200MP camera as the S24 Ultra. However, there may be a new addition, particularly in terms of the ultra-wide-angle lens. Samsung may opt for a 50MP shooter instead of the current 12MP shooter. It is also worth nothing that there have been rumbling that Samsug could skip the second telephoto lens, and may opt for a triple camera setup, but that remains to be seen and is highly unlikely.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Release Date in India, Price

As for the release, while it's not clear exactly when the device, along with other Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones, will launch, the BIS listing supports earlier reports that suggest a launch in the second half of January. It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see the devices launch then, as Samsung often unveils its flagship series in the first few months of the year.

Coming to price, reports have mentioned that the BoM(the bill of material) for the S25 Ultra is going to be more than last time, and this could lead to a cost increase in select markets, but until the launch, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

