Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch soon: Everything we expect during launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely be launched on January 22, 2025 in India. As we wait for the official launch date, people are quite excited about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra model which is slated to come with several design and specification upgrades. Over the past few months, we have gathered enough information via leaks and rumours to know what Samsung will announce with Galaxy S25 Ultra. In our opinion, the high-end model looks promising considering it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Therefore, if you also have your eyes on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, then here’s everything we expected from the new generation model. From specs, and features to upgrades, know what Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has to offer.(OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price:

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched at a starting price of Rs.129999 which was Rs.5000 costlier than the predecessor. Now for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, experts predict a price hike due to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. However, the price details are still a top secret and we will have to wait till the Galaxy Unpacked event to confirm what the Galaxy S25 Ultra would cost in India as well as in other regions.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: New design, same display

We expect that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with several design refinements in comparison to its predecessor. This year, Samsung may announce a slimmer and lightweight design with curved edges and a titanium frame. Additionally, the size of the smartphone will be slightly bigger from 6.8-inch to 6.9-inch. Apart from these changes, the smartphone will follow a similar design profile with a quad-camera setup.

For the display front, Samsung is rumoured to use a similar M13 OLED display as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, rumours suggest that the smartphone could offer a high-brightness mode which may offer up to 3000nits peak brightness. Therefore, no major display upgrades are expected with Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: New cameras and features

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely come with a quad camera setup that will consist of a 200MP main camera with a 100MP Space Zoom feature, for which the functionality is yet to be determined. It will also feature an upgraded 50MP ultra-wide camera. Apart from the ultrawide lens, the telephoto camera is also expected to offer variable capabilities which will allow users to change focal lengths on a single sensor. However, it will offer fixed focal lengths between 4-5x zoom and 6-7x zoom. It will also have an additional 12MP telephoto lens that will offer 3x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Powerful than ever

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-chip processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The new chipset will bring several enhancements to the smartphone’s performance including faster on-device AI capabilities, better battery life, smooth performance, and more. Additionally, we can expect new Galaxy AI features which will be announced with the OneUI 7 update.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Battery upgrades

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched with a 5000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. This year, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could include the same battery size, however, the battery life is expected to be improved due to improved GPU efficiency with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Lastly, the smartphone could also offer Qi2 magnetic wireless charging.