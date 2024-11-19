Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch soon: Here are all the major upgrades that you can expect

As 2024 comes to an end, only a few weeks remain. What does this mean for Samsung? Well, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now approaching its first anniversary, which signals the imminent arrival of a new flagship Galaxy device—the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The highlight of the lineup will be the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it appears the launch may not be too far off, potentially taking place in January 2025. The device is shaping up to be an intriguing follow-up. Here's all we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, based on leaks and rumours. Galaxy S25 Ultra could sport rounded corners.(Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo)

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design and Materials

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to continue using titanium for its frame, as seen in the S24 Ultra, aligning with the durable material used in the latest iPhones. This would be a logical move for Samsung to remain competitive.

In terms of design, leaks suggest that the S25 Ultra may adopt a slightly more rounded approach (via IceUniverse), similar to Samsung's vanilla offerings, to improve in-hand comfort. The display is expected to be a 6.9-inch flat panel, following the trend set by the iPhone 16 Pro. Samsung seems to be listening to consumer feedback favouring flat displays.

Additionally, brightness levels are expected to improve, and the device could offer a thinner profile, possibly becoming Samsung's slimmest Ultra device yet. Also, with iPhone 16 Pro getting much thinner bezels, setting a new standard, it wouldn’t be surprising for Samsung to follow suit.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected Camera Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to retain the 200-megapixel main sensor from the S24 Ultra. However, reports suggest the ultra-wide-angle lens could see an upgrade, potentially moving from 12 megapixels to 50 megapixels.

The zoom camera may also receive upgrades. Leaks indicate the possibility of variable zoom capabilities, which would enable smoother transitions. However, these claims should be taken with a pinch of salt, as focal length variability is complex to implement, and Samsung may hold off these upgrades for a future model.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance

Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the S24 Ultra. Early benchmarks suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Elite surpasses Apple's A18 Pro in multi-core performance, positioning it as one of the most powerful processors. The device is rumoured to feature up to 16GB of RAM, an upgrade from the 12GB in the S24 Ultra. This increase is expected to support the growing demands of AI features, a trend seen with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Software and Updates

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to ship with Android 15, customised with Samsung’s One UI 7 on top. Samsung is also likely to maintain its software support policy, offering up to seven years of updates.