Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-orders may start on January 22: Here’s what we know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch is just one week away and fans are eagerly waiting for the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. As Samsung has confirmed the launch date for the awaited new generation Galaxy S series model, it has also commenced a pre-reserve program for the upcoming smartphones, allowing buyers to book the smartphone ahead of launch. Interested buyers can pre-reserve the Galaxy S series model with a token money of just Rs.2000 which is also refundable if they do not wish to purchase the product. However, If you are eyeing Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, you can wait till the pre-order begins as it will only commence after the official launch. This way, buyers will have a greater understanding of the smartphone’s specifications, features, price, and other crucial factors. Know more about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-orders. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for pre-reserve, know about the pre-order dates.(OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-orders

As the official launch of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is set for January 22, 2025, the company is yet to start the pre-orders for the new generation of Galaxy S series models. It is expected that soon after the conclusion of the Galaxy Unpacked event, the pre-order window may open for interested buyers. Recently, a tipster named Ishan Agarwal shared a post revealing that the pre-ordered devices are expected to be delivered by February 3. Whereas, the official sale may go live on February 9, 2025. Therefore, if you pre-order the device, you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra earlier than the sale day.

Additionally, if you want to avoid the pre-order hassle or wait for the official sale date, then you can also pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at just Rs.2000 and enjoy Rs.5000 benefits as confirmed by Samsung. Note that the token amount is fully refundable if you change your mind about purchasing the device after the official launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch: Specs, colour variants, storage, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come in seven new colour options: Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Pink Gold, Titanium White Silver, Titanium Jade Green, and Titanium Jet Black. Some of these colours will be exclusive to Samsung’s online store. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with 16GB RAM and three storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Samsung has also confirmed some of the Galaxy AI features such as improved Sketch to Image and natural language capabilities to the Galaxy Notes app. Now, to confirm other details we will have to wait till January 22.