Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price, specs and everything else you need to know

Samsung has officially launched its latest flagship model, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, in India and around the globe. As part of the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series, this premium device boasts significant upgrades in design, performance, and camera technology, making it a top contender for those seeking the best in smartphone innovation. With its sleek titanium frame, advanced display, and impressive camera setup, the Galaxy S25 Ultra aims to cater to both tech enthusiasts and those looking for high-end performance. Galaxy S25 Ultra features a stunning 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which offers an immersive visual experience with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Cutting-Edge Display and Design

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a stunning 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which offers an immersive visual experience with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This adaptive display adjusts between 1Hz and 120Hz based on the content, providing a seamless viewing experience while conserving battery life. The screen also comes with adaptive colour tones and a vision booster, ensuring clarity even under bright sunlight.

In terms of design, Samsung has made a bold statement with the S25 Ultra. The device is built with a durable titanium frame and features Corning Gorilla Armor 2, a robust material that enhances the phone’s resilience. This design makes the phone slimmer and lighter than its predecessors, measuring 77.6 x 162.8 x 8.2mm and weighing 218g.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Advanced Camera System

The Galaxy S25 Ultra takes smartphone photography to new heights with its advanced quad-camera setup. The device includes a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 200MP wide camera with optical image stabilisation, and two telephoto lenses offering 5x and 3x optical zoom, respectively. For selfies, the phone has a 12MP front-facing camera. This versatile camera system promises high-quality shots in various conditions, from wide-angle landscapes to detailed zoomed-in photos.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance and Battery Life

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It offers storage options from 256GB to 1TB, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, capable of charging up to 65% in just 30 minutes using a 45W adapter. It also supports wireless charging through Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, as well as Wireless PowerShare for compatible devices.

Running on Android 15 with One UI 7, the S25 Ultra also supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring top-tier connectivity. Its IP68 rating offers water and dust resistance, making it durable in harsh conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price, Availability, and Extras

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at Rs. 141,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model, while the 1TB variant is available for Rs. 165,999. Pre-orders will begin on January 23 across major online and offline retail stores. The phone will be available in four colours: Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Gray.

To complement the launch, Samsung is offering additional services like Samsung Care+, which provides accidental damage coverage, repairs, and replacements. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 series includes six months of Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage at no extra cost, offering users powerful AI tools and custom research features.

With its cutting-edge technology and premium features, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to be one of the most sought-after smartphones of 2025.